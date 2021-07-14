Seat Concepts Launches Custom Seats For The Yamaha Ténéré 700

The Yamaha Ténéré 700 has proven itself as a capable adventure tourer, as well as a decent long-distance machine. However, a lot of people find its saddle to be just a little bit on the hard side. While it’s obvious that Yamaha had to strike a balance between performance and comfort, the fact of the matter is there’s just no one-size-fits-all type deal when it comes to motorcycles. This is exactly where the aftermarket comes into play.

For those looking for aftermarket saddle options for the Ténéré 700, Seat Concepts has rolled out an impressive assortment of saddle upgrades which range from comfort oriented two-piece setups, to enduro-esque one-piece units to maximize performance and control. Let’s take a closer look at what Seat Concepts has on offer. The Comfort-Tall, Comfort-Sport Touring, and Comfort-Low seat upgrades feature a two-piece construction, and as the name suggests, are designed to improve the T7’s comfort thereby improving its long-distance ability. The Tall options raise the seat height by one and a quarter inches, while the low options lower it by just a hair under an inch.

The Comfort Sport Touring saddle retains the stock height, but now offers a much wider seat which is a cushy 13 inches wide—nearly double the width of the stock saddle at 7 inches. As far as pricing goes, the two-piece saddles start at $194.99 USD. Do note that the two-piece upgrades include a seat cover and foam to be installed on your stock saddle. The stock pillion seat will be retained, as well.

Seat Concepts has also launched a total of nine one-piece saddles which have also been designed to either improve comfort or performance. Just like the two-piece options, they’re available in Comfort, Low, Comfort-Tall, and Comfort-Low. However, more performance-oriented options have been made available consisting of the Rally range of saddles. These seats are narrower and harder, just like that of a dual-sport, and make the Ténéré 700 a lot slimmer in between your legs allowing for easier handling particularly in off-road riding situations.

The one-piece saddle upgrades are slightly more expensive as they are sold as replacement units over both your rider and pillion seat. Pricing starts at $299.99 USD for the Comfort option, and goes up to $314.99 for the Rally-Hard Adventure saddle. If you’re looking to upgrade the saddle of your Ténéré 700, be sure to check out Seat Concepts’ official website linked below. The company also offers saddle upgrades for many other motorcycles.