A couple of months ago, Indian electric mobility startup Simple Energy teased its first scooter. Initially codenamed the Mark II, Simple Energy will now officially be calling it the Simple One—a fitting name for the company’s first model in its electric scooter range. In previous stories, it was clear that Simple Energy seeks to market the Simple One as a premium electric scooter, one that could rival some of the other up and coming machines in the global stage.

Simple Energy has filed a trademark for the Simple One name, and had previously announced that the electric scooter will be making its debut on August 15, 2021. Expected to launch initially in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, Simple Energy seeks to roll out the Simple One across multiple other cities in the country.

Speaking about the name change, as well as the upcoming launch of the scooter, Suhas Rajkumar, the founder and CEO of Simple Energy stated in a report by Indian motoring publication Times Drive, "We are elated to announce the name of the first electric vehicle by Simple Energy. Although it was known as Mark2, the name Simple One will give the right essence from the brand and product perspective. The team is now gearing up for the launch."

Simple Energy is expected to bring some pretty impressive performance figures to the table with the Simple One. With what could possibly be the most performance-oriented electric scooters to roll out from India, the Simple One will be powered by a 4.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack which promises to return an outstanding 240 kilometers or roughly 150 miles on a single charge. It’ll be powered by an electric motor which pumps out around 10 horsepower and 72 Nm of torque. This propels it from zero to 60 in 3.6 seconds, and a top speed of 60 miles per hour.