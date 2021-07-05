Take A Look At The Kridn Electric Motorcycle From One Electric

There's no denying that the electric motorcycle industry is booming in India, specifically when it comes to smaller, more affordable options. While over in Europe, premium, performance oriented electric bikes are popping up, these machines are considerably far and few in between. The opposite can be said for the Asian market, with newcomers and established companies alike working double time to release electric two-wheelers in the market.

The sudden influx of electric two-wheelers comes alongside the gradual increase in the prices of fuel, as well as a growing awareness towards the preservation of the environment. Because of this, electric motorcycles have become more affordable, stylish, and loaded with tech. Such is the case with the Kridn, the newest electric two-wheeler offering from India-based startup One Electric. At first glance, it's clear to see that the Kridn is a rathe simple, no-frills machine. It employs timeless retro styling characterized by its round headlight, two-up banana seat, and large faux fuel tank.

One Electric boasts that this bike features components which, for the most part, have been sourced and manufactured in India. As a result, the company has been able to price this bike at a rather affordable Rs 1.29 lakh—or around $1,731 USD. For this budget-friendly amount of money, you could get yourself a machine which is substantially more capable than an electric scooter. The One Electric Kridn gets a 5.5kW hub motor which draw power from a 3kWh lithium-ion battery. This minimalist powertrain affords the Kridn a top speed of 95 kilometers per hour, or around 59 miles per hour, and a range of 110 kilometers (68 miles) on a single charge.

On the tech side, there isn't really much to be expected from the Kridn. Its retro styling, after all, rings true for more than just the bike's aesthetics. That said, it gets two riding modes—Eco and Sport, an LCD instrument panel with built-in Bluetooth smartphone connectivity. The Kridn's underpinnings are rather basic, too, with standard telescopic forks handling suspension duties up front and twin shock absorbers at the back. The bike is anchored by disc brakes on both ends with a 240mm and 220mm disc at the front and rear, respectively.