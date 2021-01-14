It goes without saying that now is the best time to be in the market for an electric scooter, particularly in the Indian market. Over the past few years, India has become a melting pot of innovation in the EV sphere. With multiple players popping up, each with their own unique selling propositions, as well as a number of mainstream manufacturers making the shift to electric, the electric bike segment is a strong buyers' market.

Another player seeking to make its presence felt is Simple Energy. Having raised an undisclosed amount of money via a number of investors, the company is looking to raise around USD 10 million within the second quarter of this year. That being said, should Simple Energy hit its financial target, it expects to launch its flagship scooter, the Mark 2, in May of this year. Understandably, if and when the new scooter makes its market debut, the company is looking to begin distribution in Bangalore and Dehli. Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad are in the pipeline, as well.

Now, what makes the Simple Energy Mark 2 so special? Well, the answer is simple, it boasts an impressive 240 kilometer range on a single charge. Equipped with a mid-drive electric motor, the scooter has a claimed zero to 50 kph time of just 3.6 seconds, and will eventually top out at 100 kph. As is the case with many premium electric scooters in the market today, the Mark 2 is expected to feature navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and many other electronic doodads.

Suhas Rajkumar, the founder of Simple Energy, expressed his excitement towards the future of the company. Extending his thanks to his investors, chief of which would be Vel Kanniappan, VP for Global Business and Finance Operations of UiPath, Rajkumar assured that the Mark 2 scooter will indeed make its debut in 2021.