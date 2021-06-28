Ola Electric's co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has taken to social media to share his excitement about the recent developments concerning the production of the upcoming electric scooters. A lot of hype and excitement has been surrounding the Ola scooters as of late. The company acquired the Etergo AppScooter platform last year, and will likely roll out its own electric scooter based on the Dutch startup's platform.

In a post on his official Twitter page, Bhavish Aggarwal expressed his enthusiasm towards the new scooters whose production is now in the horizon, "In just 4 months, this place has transformed from acres of empty rock land to the world’s largest 2W factory. The Ola Futurefactory phase 1 is nearing completion! The scooters are coming soon! Great work by team

@OlaElectric". On top of this, Aggrwal also tweeted asking his followers and fans of Ola Electric for opinions concerning the color options of the upcoming scooter.

These recent developments on the production side of things suggest that the scooter could be hitting the market a lot sooner than expected. In fact, multiple Indian motoring publications speculate that the brand's first scooter could begin rolling off the assembly line towards the tail-end of this year. Ola Electric has been one of the most aggressive electric mobility start-ups in India, especially when it comes to rolling out plans geared towards the innovation of EVs, not just in the local setting, but all over the world. The company previously announced plans of expanding to Europe sometime in 2022.

Ola Electric's Future Factory in Tamil Nadu is expected to be the biggest, most technologically advanced production facility of its kind. Once completed, the factory should be able to produce a total of 10 million two-wheelers, and cover a total land area of 500 acres. The company claims that the Ola Future Factory will be the largest two-wheeler manufacturing facility the world has ever seen, and will account for the 15 percent of the world's two-wheelers by the time of its completion.

Apart from the Future Factory, Ola Electric has some lofty plans for the development of EV-centric infrastructure in India. It plans to launch the Ola Hypercharger Network—a vast fast-charging network consisting of more than 100,000 charging stations across 400 towns and cities all across the Indian peninsula.