The ongoing second wave of coronavirus infections ravaging India has definitely begun taking its toll, not just on the individual lives being affected, but across multiple industries and the country's economy as a whole. In a bid to cope with the difficulties brought about by the pandemic, multiple companies have temporarily halted production in order to allocate more resources towards addressing the pandemic.

The motorcycle industry is no different. While it has seen considerable growth due to the sudden spike in demand for personal mobility brought about by the pandemic, multiple manufacturers have had to temporarily suspend operations in order to curb the spread of the virus. To make life just a tad easier for its customers, Yamaha has gone a step further, and is extending free service and warranty for those whose initial contracts expired within the lockdown period. The new extension will retain the validity of free service and warranty contracts until the 30th of June, 2021.

Yamaha's initiative of offering extended warranty and free service amid the second wave of the pandemic is in line with the company's Yamaha Lifetime Quality Care program, which is geared towards providing the most convenient and hassle-free motorcycle ownership experience in the market. The extension of free service and warranty applies to normal warranty, extended warranty and also, annual maintenance contracts. All dealerships in the country have already been notified to ensure that all customers who are eligible for the extension receive the benefits.

While the dealerships continue to be operational via skeletal workforce, Yamaha has also announced that operations in its headquarters and manufacturing facilities will be temporarily halted from the 15th to the 31st of May. Employees working at Yamaha India's corporate offices have adopted a work from home approach, in order to ensure continuity of vital business operations, as well as to provide additional support to customers and business partners.