The Bimota DB2 was a rare production sportbike from 1993 that came equipped with an engine from a Ducati 900 SuperSport. While not known by many enthusiasts across the globe, Bimota continues to be a rather popular boutique brand in Europe. Known for some pretty outrageous bikes like the Tesi H2, Bimota's bikes tend to exude a lot of aggressive, go-fast character.

Featured here today is a gorgeous example of the Bimota DB2. One out of only 408 ever produced, this particular bike dons a full-fairing, and joins 284 other bikes equipped with race-spec attire. The remaining 123 units were fitted with a half-fairing, exposing the lower half of the desmo engine. As you can see, this bike sports Bimota's signature red and white livery, and is in remarkable condition. Listed on auction for no reserve on Bring a Trailer, the current bid stands at $9,000 USD, with bidding closing in three days as of this writing.

Bimota DB2s of this spec come standard with Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes, and aggressive, low-slung clip-on handlebars. Designed as a thoroughbred sportbike, the DB2 employs the same 904cc L-twin engine found on the Ducati 900 SS. Churning out a decent 75 horsepower, the DB2 isn't the fastest sportbike out there. However, the responsive engine mated to its stellar chassis and suspension combo surely make for a sharp ride. Other equipment includes a hydraulic dry clutch, and a set of twin Mikuni carburetors.

Designed by Pierluigi Marconi, the Bimota DB2 sports unmistakable superbike aesthetics from the late 80s and early 90s. Complete with a wide full fairing, three-spoke wheels in white, and an eye-catching red and white color scheme, this bike looks well at home in the race tracks of the day, and would definitely make a superb addition to any sportbike enthusiast's collection.