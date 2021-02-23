Honda has positioned one of its most affordable scooters towards the increasing number of lady riders in the Philippines. The 2021 Honda Genio is an entry-level scooter which has become a favorite among commuters and beginners alike. For 2021, Honda Philippines has released three new color schemes which feature the feminine side of this little scooter.

"There is no denying that women riders are rapidly increasing, especially with more and more women realizing its benefits and the joy of mobility that they feel in every ride amid the new normal,” the company stated in the press release of the new Honda Genio. Three new color options for the Genio have been launched: Vintage White, Valiant Red, and Matte Gunpowder Metallic Black. The Metallic Red option features the word ‘Fabulous’ prominently printed on the side panel, and is by far the loudest and most striking design. On the other hand, the other two color options feature more understated design elements.

Color options aside, the 2021 Honda Genio remains mostly unchanged. It continues to draw power from the ever reliable 110cc single-cylinder engine. Featuring rudimentary air-cooling and a twist-and-go CVT, this tiny engine produces just 9 horsepower, making it perfect for first time riders to learn the basics of riding on, as well as those looking for a simple commuter for duty around town. Putting all 9 ponies on a leash is a disc brake and drum brake combo equipped with a combi-brake system.

The 2021 Honda Genio comes with a few premium features including an LED headlight, a USB port for charging your phone and gadgets, and an LCD instrument panel. It also boasts pretty impressive fuel economy which is rated at 59.1 kilometers per liter. This plus its ample 4.2 liter fuel tank, equals a scooter that boasts pretty stellar range. The 2021 Genio offers tons of storage space. For instance, the 14 liter storage compartment under the seat is big enough to fit an open-face helmet, while the inner rack can hold personal items such as a mobile phone and wallet. The 2021 Honda Genio retains its SRP of just P72,900, or $1,458 USD.