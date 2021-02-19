When Triumph unveiled the Trident 660 in the global market late last year, the entire motorcycle world watched in awe as the middleweight naked bike segment was introduced to what could quite possibly be one of the best bang for buck bikes in the market. Equipped with a three-cylinder engine, the Trident 660 came as a breath of fresh air in a segment dominated by parallel twin and v-twin machines.

Equipped with a 660cc three-cylinder engine, the Trident 660 produces 80 horsepower, and features a slew of electronic rider aids. For starters, it gets ride-by-wire throttle and two riding modes: Road and Rain. These in turn adjust the throttle mapping thereby altering the bike’s throttle response depending on the selected riding mode. On top of this, the bike comes with switchable traction control which has been integrated into the two riding modes, which can also be switched on and off via the bike’s instrument panel.

Speaking of which, the Trident 660 is outfitted with a full color TFT display which serves as both the instrument panel, as well as the means by which the bike's electronic features are toggled. There’s also Bluetooth smartphone connectivity which has been built into the system. Premium features consist of a large 7-inch full LED headlight, LED tail-light, and self-canceling LED turn signals—a feature found on bikes that occupy the upper echelons of the price spectrum.

A report by MotoPinas confirms that Triumph Philippines is in fact bringing the Trident 660 into the Philippine market. In fact, bookings for the new bike have already opened, with a refundable reservation fee of PHP 100,000, or $2,000 USD. The bike will come with a sticker price starting at PHP 499,000, or $10,000 USD for the base model with Crystal Whitr and Sapphire Black color options. Meanwhile, the top of the line variant will set you back PHP 505,000, or the equivalent of $10,100 USD, and will feature Silver Ice/ Diablo Red and Matt Jet Black/ Silver Ice color options.