Are you a European rider who’s keen on the looks of the Bullit Hero 125? Do you wish it had just a little more oomph? If so, you’re in luck. Your favorite small-displacement retro bike brand just unveiled a 250cc version of its commuter scrambler with all the modern vintage styling elements you could ask for.

The new Bullit Hero 250 is powered by an air-cooled, four-stroke, 250cc single mated to a six-speed gearbox. It comes with an upside-down fork, a FASTEC swingarm with a spring oil damper, disc brakes front and rear, an 18-inch front wheel, and a 17-inch wheel in the rear.

This isn’t the company’s first foray above 125cc. Back in June, 2020, Bullit unveiled its first-ever 250 in the form of the V-Bob 250. Boasting power cruiser looks without the added hassle of all that, you know, power, it also marked Bullit’s first foray into tiny V-twin territory. The Hero 250 is the company’s first single in that displacement range.

This stylish little retro scrambler throws a little bit of all kinds of nostalgic design cues into a blender, then spits them back out in the form of a pleasing, scrappy commuter bike shape. It doesn’t want to be a performance machine; it just wants to be the thing that puts a small smile on your face every day as you go about your daily business.

Gallery: Bullit Hero 250

17 Photos

Bullit is selling the Hero 250 in your choice of three colorways: gold and black, titanium, or white racing, which involves white, red, and two different shades of blue. They’re available through Bullit dealers throughout Europe. You’ll want to check on local pricing in your area, but UK pricing is £3,999, or about $5,430. If you’re curious what any of these colorways looks like, they’re also available on the Hero 125.