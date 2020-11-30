Do you love World Superbike? More specifically, do you love how Kawasaki just keeps dominating the series? If so, you may want to see the 2021 Ninja 250 KRT Edition graphics that Team Green just introduced. They’re coming very soon to a Kawasaki dealer near you—that is, if you live in Japan.

The newest baby Ninja livery is just the same as the KRT Edition livery found on the 2021 Ninja 400. Do you love the way that Kawasaki green matches up against matte black? Is that white belly pan and careful red accents strewn hither and thither something you love, but wished came in a smaller displacement bike? If so, the KRT Edition Ninja 250 is here for you.

You won’t have long to wait, either, as it should roll out into showrooms on December 1, 2020. The MSRP for the smallest KRT Edition Ninja will be 654,500 yen (approximately $6,275.51), which includes Japanese consumption tax.

While the newest Ninja 250 livery looks quite nice, that’s unfortunately the only new thing about it for 2021. Granted, you do still get ABS, the assist/slipper clutch, and an LED headlight, which are all certainly nice to have. While everyone always wants to hear about exciting new features on new-model bikes, there’s also an argument to be made that if a bike is already good, sometimes all you want is graphics that grab you.

It’s unclear when or if the 2021 Ninja 250 KRT Edition will roll out elsewhere in the world, but it won’t be surprising if it does. The U.S. doesn’t currently get any Ninja 250, in any color whatsoever—so it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see either this version or any of its less graphically-exciting siblings here. We did get the 2020 Ninja 400 KRT Edition, so perhaps we’ll see the 2021 update as well at some point down the road. I, for one, like the 2021 Pearl Nightshade Teal/Metallic Spark Black colorway on the Ninja 400, but I’m sure not everyone does.