CFMoto has been stirring the pot quite a bit—especially in Europe, Asia, and Australia. Having rolled out the new retro-styled 700 CL-X across multiple markets, the Chinese manufacturer recently launched a spinoff company dedicated solely to electric vehicles. This time, they're at it again with a new adventure bike which is derived from the KTM 790 Adventure.

A road-focused variant with alloy wheels is expected to be rolled out soon.

For those not yet in the know, CFMoto has been in a partnership with KTM for quite a few years now, with the former manufacturing bikes for KTM in various markets across Asia. On top of this, CFMoto also now owns the rights to KTM’s 799cc LC8 engine—the same mill that’s expected to power the upcoming 800 MT. Last week, we covered additional details of the upcoming adventurer from CFMoto. This time, we’ve gotten word that the CFMoto 800 MT will in fact come in two variants: a road going version with alloy wheels, and an off-roady version with wire spoked wheels and knobby tires.

Wheel configuration aside, both bikes bear styling unique to CFMoto’s range of motorcycles. Unlike other Chinese brands which sometimes tend to be blatant copies of other bikes, CFMoto partnered up with Kiska Design—yet another parallel with KTM—to design their motorcycles. That being said, the when the CFMoto 800 MT rolls out, it will be the first fruit of the company’s partnership with both KTM and Kiska Design.

So too is a more off-road oriented variant with wire spoke wheels.

As far as performance is concerned, the CFMoto 800MT will be equipped with the same engine that powers the massively popular KTM 790 Adventure. This 799cc parallel twin dubbed the LC8 features a 75 degree crankshaft making all the lovely sounds of a V-twin engine while occupying significantly less space. Rated at 95 horsepower for the KTM, there’s a chance that the CFMoto 800 MT could bear a slightly different state of tune as opposed to its Austrian counterpart.

Reports suggest that CFMoto will begin producing the 800 MT in the first quarter of 2021. With that, a global launch is expected to occur any time next year. At the moment, CFMoto only sells their ATVs and UTVs in the U.S. market. With the upcoming developments from the brand, however, who knows, we might actually see CFMoto debut their motorcycles in the American market.