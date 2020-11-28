CFMoto has proven itself as a very strong player in the entry level big bike market in the Philippines. With the massive success of the CFMoto 400 NK, the company, in partnership with Philippine distributor, Motostrada, has taken it upon itself to diversify and elevate its product portfolio.

Just a few weeks ago, CFMoto launched the highly anticipated 2020 400 NK which features revised styling and more premium features. With this, CFMoto has outdone itself yet again, with the virtual launch of its most highly anticipated model to date, the 700 CL-X. We first heard about this retro-themed bike being unveiled to the global market in EICMA last year. Launched globally as a trio of bikes in the form of the Heritage, Sport, and Adventure, at last, exactly a year later, the 700 CL-X Heritage is now available in the Philippine market.

The 700 CL-X, which is by far the most powerful and technologically advanced bike to roll off CFMoto’s production line is priced at just P369,800, or the equivalent of around $7,250 USD. Seeking to pit itself against the likes of the Yamaha XSR700 and the Suzuki SV650X, the 700 CL-X is priced much lower, and boasts a few features its competitors miss out on. For starters, it comes equipped with two ride modes — sport and eco. It even comes with cruise control, a feature found on top-spec machines. Of course, we'd be hard pressed not to mention the full color TFT display.

At the heart of the 700 CL-X is a 698 cc four stroke, DOHC, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected parallel twin which pumps out the better part of 74 horsepower. It also weighs 437 lbs, which makes it even lighter than the 400 NK. You can expect the 700 CL-X to pack quite a punch given it weighs a whole 20 lbs lighter, and pumps out more than 30 horsepower more than the 400 NK.