Piaggio issued two recalls that both target the same model. Your Moto Guzzi V85 TT could lose a footpeg or present an oil leak. Here are the details of the two recalls.

Piaggio Group Americas has two ongoing recalls on the 2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT. The first recall is for a potential oil leak and 371 units sold in the U.S. could be affected. The second recall is to address the risk of one of the footpegs breaking off, a flaw that could affect 399 bikes.

In the case of the oil leak, the manufacturer discovered a slow drip coming from the final drive's transmission box. The problem is due to the sharp edges of the final transmission box shaft which can damage an internal seal, causing the leak. While the leak itself is an issue that needs to be addressed, it also poses a safety hazard as the oil could possibly drip on the rear wheel and tire and reduce traction.

The footpeg problem is linked to a faulty retaining pin that has been incorrectly installed and could possibly break. It can cause one of the footpegs to fall off. This, of course, becomes a serious concern should the component break off while the rider is on the go.

While the manufacturer has yet to confirm an action plan for the oil leak, owners of the models affected by the footpeg issue are invited to visit their Moto Guzzi dealer where the retaining rings on all four pegs will be replaced with new parts.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of the 2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT are invited to contact the Piaggio customer service at 1-212-380-4433 to have their VIN checked and to receive instructions. The NHTSA also offers a hotline service should customers have any questions. It can be reached at 1-888-327-4236. The recall numbers are 19V-857 for the oil leak and 19V-858 for the footpeg issue.