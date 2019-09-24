This time, it's parasailing!
Stuntman, Red Bull aficionado, Vespa rider, and EXXXXXXXXXXXTREME 90s throwback caricature Günter Schachermayr is back, you guys! Not content to rest on his laurels after jumping out of a hot air balloon at altitude while strapped to a Vespa (admittedly, that was rad), the Austrian madman as released a new EXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXTREME BRAH stunt video wherein he *checks notes* goes parasailing!
Yeah, parasailing brah! Now, to be fair, Schachermayr is strapped to his Vespa again in this video, but still... Being dragged behind a boat over a pleasant Austrian lake is a bit, shall we say, low-impact after the balloon stunt. It's still a stunt though, so let's talk about what's going on here.
Shot somewhere in, I assume, lovely Austria, the video starts with Schachermayr and his trusty Vespa being yanked out of a lake by a speed boat. Scooter and rider quickly gain altitude, Schachermayr mugs for the camera and pounds a Red Bull, and then it just ends. The video is a scant 49 seconds long and honestly, not much happens in it.
I don't know if this "stunt" was a contractural thing or what, but it's pretty underwhelming. The aforementioned balloon video was absolutely stunning, so I don't know why this one is so, well, tame. Plus, if I'm honest, the whole time I was watching all I could think (other than that Schachermayr seems like a real handful) was that poor Vespa. Drowning a potentially good machine just for a pretty anodyne stunt is bad form, man. What'd that scooter ever do to him that he had to go and do that? I guess we'll never know, but it must have been real bad to deserve that kind of treatment.