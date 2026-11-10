BMW Gets In On The Hottest Motorcycle Market Around

I've been spreading the good word about all-electric dirt bikes since I took over RideApart three years ago. It was, at the time, and for a while afterward, a topic that literally our entire industry didn't want to talk about. Or if they did want to talk about it, it was about how, "Those EV dirt bikes aren't really motorcycles. They're toys."

That was the ongoing thought process for many of my colleagues, while I saw it for what it really was: the hottest youth market around, and the niche that had the potential to reinvigorate the motorcycling scene. It was just different from our youth, and different ain't bad. That's especially true today, as EV dirt bikes have become the hottest single portion of the motorcycling market, with everyone and their mother attempting to bring one out ASAP.

Some are further along than others, like Zero Motorcycles. Others, like Harley-Davidson, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and others are getting real close to production models being available soon. One name that's usually on the bleeding edge of technology, i.e., BMW, hasn't really said anything about its plans. That is until today, as it recently announced that it would partner with the startup Venna on an all-electric dirt bike.

But it's unclear what the partnership really entails or if we'll see an EV BMW dirt bike in the near future. If BMW were smart, however, it would get one onto dealership floors ASAP.

According to BMW Motorrad's CEO Markus Flasch, "BMW Motorrad is synonymous with innovation, performance, and the courage to explore new paths. With Venna, we found a partner who shares the same passion for technical excellence and an exceptional driving experience. This partnership opens up opportunities for us in new segments and helps us introduce the appeal of motorcycles to new consumer groups."

Again, what this partnership entails, aside from an unspecified investment into Venna, is unclear. But Flasch's comments here make it sound like BMW and Venna are going to be working on a potential model together. Specifically, an EV dirt bike, which Venna has been working on for a few years now, although the company was originally known as Flux Performance, and its bike, the "Primo."

Venna, however, will remain an independent company, which is the opposite of Dust Moto and LiveWire's deal made earlier this year. BMW will offer guidance on industrialization and manufacturing, something startups tend to get wrong, so this partnership might be a win/win situation for the brands. At least, if the two put together something folks can actually buy real soon.

What do you think?

See, the longer a manufacturer waits to get its foot in this door, the harder it's going to be to make a dent in the already saturated market. Not only do you have company's like Stark Future, Zero, Talaria, SurRon, Niu, and KTM making bank off their respective EV dirt bikes, but a host of others are fast-approaching reality. And more startups, companies like Bonnell, are getting closer to reality, too. Soon enough, EV dirt bikes are going to be a dime a dozen at dealerships, and customers are going to have their pick of the litter.

That could spell the downfall of brands that did too little, too late, so it behooves BMW and Venna to get going and get going quick.

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