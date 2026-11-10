These Luxury EV UTVs Are Being Recalled For Seat Belts That Can Apparently Get Locked Up

Do you own a 2024 through 2026 Vanderhall Brawley GTS side-by-side? If you do, then you'll want to know about the company's recent recall, because all 2024 through 2026 Brawley GTS are affected by it.

The problem relates to the seat belts installed in these ROVs, which can apparently "permanently lock up in the fully retracted position," according to the filing with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, which handles recalls for off-road vehicles.

Should such a lockup occur, then drivers and passengers inside the Brawley wouldn't be able to reset their seat belt, and thus might be at a greater risk of injury and/or a crash hazard while operating the vehicle. According to Vanderhall's records, approximately 190 individual vehicles are believed to be involved, which retailed for approximately US $50,000 apiece.

This recall was announced on November 5, 2026. At the time of writing, Vanderhall said it had received 11 different reports about the seat belt locking up. So far, no injuries have been reported related to this issue.

Vanderhall advises owners of all Brawley GTS side-by-sides to immediately stop using their recalled vehicles until they can contact their local authorized Vanderhall dealer to schedule recall service.

What do you think?

A technician will, at no cost to the customer, "install an insert into the seat belt guide slot on each seat that will reduce the speed the seat belt retracts, preventing the lockup from occurring." That's a direct quote from the text of the recall, and hopefully it will solve this problem for good.

Owners can directly reach out to Vanderhall North America, LLC via email at inquiry@vanderhallusa.com. You can also read about this and all the other Brawley GTS recalls (this is only the latest recall in 2026 for this vehicle) on Vanderhall's recall website. If you have a Brawley GTS with outstanding recalls, perhaps you can schedule a service with your dealer that addresses more than one item at once.

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