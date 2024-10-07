There's a quote I particularly love in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. It's one you've likely heard many times before, repeated by folks talking about wannabe dictators, despots, and lunatics, as well as the person's ill-informed, yet still quite boisterous manager.

It's the scene where Bruce and Alfred are talking about the motivations of Heath Ledger's impeccable Joker character. Bruce is wondering what makes the madman tick? And, with the wit and witticism that only Michael Caine can convey, he responds, "Some men aren't looking for anything logical, like money. They can't be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn."

And when I cast my gaze upon this 1965 Fiat 500 dubbed "Bruno", complete with a Ducati-sourced drivetrain, full race-spec cage, and countless other goodies, I think about that quote. Why? Because, inevitably, people are going to ask, "Why do this?" And, hopefully, the person responsible for this madness will respond by quoting Alfred.

The Alfred theory goes beyond the engine, however, as the entirety of the little Fiat has been worked over with the same lunacy as what powers it. There's a widebody kit. Carbon fiber accent panels, including the hood, doors, roof, and taking up where the rear side glass once was held. You've also got a complete rally light system from PIAA that goes all disco, disco, oye, oye.

There's a massive spoiler, because you have to. And twin Termignoni exhaust pipes sticking out the back.

Those exhausts lead to a Ducati 996 engine which throws 118 horsepower to the ground. Now, that doesn't sound like much, but you have to remember that a stock 1965 Fiat 500 weighed about the same as a sage grouse or single stack of printer paper, i.e. nothing. So that 118 horsepower sent to the rear wheels is going to have some serious pep. Baring the pep, however, you'll get the noise of a Ducati 996 out of twin Termignoni exhausts and that'll be worth it, too.

Bruno also spits flames.

And like Alfred told Bruce, some men just want to watch the world burn. I really need to see this little Fiat ripping around a go-kart track. Someone please make that happen.