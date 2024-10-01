For years now, the Great British Bake-Off (or the Great British Baking Show in the US, thanks to a certain giggling doughboy) has brought its special concoction of comforting confectionery into many an international living room. And because this is the case, we've all become familiar with the show's judges and hosts.

Whether you've been watching since the era of Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc, and Sue Perkins, or you're a die-hard fan of Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and Allison Hammond, I'd have to say that there are three distinct and key audiovisual throughlines in all GBBO eras.

One is Tom Howe's score, of course. If you've watched the show, you know it even if you don't think you do. Just trust me on this one.

Another major one is Tom Hovey's gorgeous illustrations, which you see on screen every time anyone starts to talk about the recipe they're going to attempt. (Side note: I just found out there's a coloring book of some of his illustrations, and I am so charmed right now, you guys.)

But the most major throughline probably has to be chief judge and celebrity chef, Paul Hollywood. And no matter what hosting team or co-judges are your favorites, Hollywood has been there for all of it.

Now, I'd like to know if he ever showed up to film any episodes on one of the two Ducati Superleggeras of his that are about to go up for auction in the UK. I have zero evidence that this ever happened, sadly. Is it possible, though? I mean, why not?

Iconic Auctioneers 2014 Ducati 1199 Superleggera - Paul Hollywood Iconic Auctioneers 2017 Ducati 1299 Superleggera - Paul Hollywood

Both of these lovely, limited-edition Italian confections will soon be on offer at the Iconic Auctioneers sale at the NEC Classic Motor Show 2024, coming to the NEC Birmingham from November 8 through 10.

The 2014 Superleggera has been owned by Hollywood since new, has a stamped service history from Winchester Ducati and its last service marked at 2,579 miles. Only 500 were made, and this is number 292. At its last MOT, it had 2,996 miles on the clock and has reportedly been "used marginally since."

It's expected to fetch between £35,000 and £40,000, plus a 15 percent buyer's premium and VAT. For US readers, that's approximately US $46,767 to $53,448. It comes with all its original literature, as well as a service book, invoices, old MOTs, spare key, and original parts box with mirror brackets, tool kit, new battery, and windscreen.

The 2017 Superleggera had one previous owner prior to Paul Hollywood, and was number 085 of the only 500 produced. This bike features carbon fiber everything, including the frame. It has a stamped service book from Glasgow Ducati, showing its last service at 1,271 miles. It had 2,059 miles at its last MOT and has reportedly had "minimal use since."

This bike is expected to go for between £40,000 and £45,000, plus a 15 percent buyer's premium and VAT. For US readers, that's approximately between US $53,422 and $60,100. It, too, comes with all original literature, service book, spare key, and parts box.

Just because you might not necessarily feel Superleggera yourself after indulging in a full round of judging tasty baked goods in The Tent, it doesn't mean that you can't go zoom off your sugar high on one of the finest machines that Italy has to offer.

If that doesn't put a little meringue in your moto boots, I don't know what will.