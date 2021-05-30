Superleggera stands for light in Italian, and you could say that this 2017 Ducati Superleggera was very lightly used in the 4 years of its existence. Limited to only 500 units, this particular auction lot on Bring a Trailer is number 35 of 500.

Running on a 1,285cc Superquadro L-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission with the Ducati Quick Shift system, this model was the Italian brand's first factory-built street bike with a carbon-fiber frame, rear subframe, swingarm, and wheels. Yes, that's right, element six all the way.

Other equipment on this Ducati include Öhlins adjustable suspension components, an Akrapovič titanium race exhaust system, the Ducati Data Analyzer+ GPS system, a six-axis Bosch inertial measurement unit (IMU), and electronic rider aids and modes to play with.

However, it appears that the Ducati spent most of its life in the garage. In total, it only has 91 miles on its odometer—85 of which were put on by the seller. You can tell that is was lightly used and not abused judging by the amount of unused rubber on the tires—too thick to be called chicken strips.

Anyway, you'll also get paint protection film (PPF) and ceramic coating as a bonus. The custom-cut PPF is enough, but a ceramic coat on top allows better peace of mind. You might want to install a plate holder and mirrors to make it road legal depending on your state's laws, however. Perhaps a pair of Rizoma winglet mirrors will suit it nicely?

Other than that, it's got a clean California title, and the current bid sits at an eye-watering $51,299 USD—yikes. Although, it's definitely not comparable to a Craigslist special. Limited, immaculate, lightly used, and with 215 horsepower and 108 lb-ft of torque, the bike more than earns its rather eye-watering auction price.

Be quick though because the auction ends on June 4, 2021.