Maybe it's just where I live, but you'd almost think that barn finds wouldn't still be happening as often as they do. I mean, hasn't someone already searched most of the barns? And haven't a lot of them been knocked down in favor of new construction and suburban sprawl, depressing though that might be.

I don't live in the UK, though, so I suspect things must be a bit different in that regard. I mean, if they aren't, then please explain how the fine folks at Bonhams are telling us about an incredibly rare 1928 Brough Superior 1,134cc SS100 Alpine Grand Sport that they've managed to unearth in time for inclusion in the 2024 Autumn Stafford Sale?

The bike was clearly well cared for, and it comes with a full history that Bonhams is currently in the process of researching and verifying to present the most complete picture. What the auction house can tell you already, though, is that it's a numbers-matching SS100.

1928 Brough Superior SS100 Alpine Grand Sport

Since it's nearly 100 years old at the time of writing, it's gone through a number of owners during its lifetime. One owner modified the original engine fitted to this particular SS100, installing KTOR short-stroke cylinders and increasing its displacement to 1,134cc, where it still sits today.

Its most recent owner purchased it back in 1982, for the quite reasonable (and nearly unbelievable in 2024 terms) sum of £2,400. Even adjusted for inflation to 2024 amounts, that's equivalent to about £8,296 (or US $10,711 at the time of writing).

That owner reportedly rarely ever took it out of storage, and there the bike sat until after the owner's passing. And that's how it came to be a barn find that Bonhams is about to sell at the 2024 Autumn Stafford Sale, where the current estimate ranges from £140,000 to £180,000 (or about US $180,000 to $230,000).

Noted motorcycle journalist Alan Cathcart once referred to the SS100 as the "world's first superbike." If you happen to have a cool quarter mil sitting in your couch cushions and looking for a new home, there are certainly worse things you could spend it on.