OK, raise your hand if you haven't heard of the Vincent Black Shadow. Even if you can't picture the bike in your mind's eye, the name probably rings a bell. And there's a good reason for that.

When Vincent launched the Black Shadow in 1948, it was the fastest production bike in the world. The Black Shadow wasn't just fast for its time, either, as it's still quick by today's standards. It did 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and went on to a top speed of 125 mph. And now you can own this piece of history.

It's not often that you come across a genuinely good barn find, but this is one of those rare moments. The 1951 Black Shadow Series C up for auction was found in a barn and has been off the road for most of its life.

It was dry-stored even before entering the current ownership in 1988 and probably hasn't seen the road since at least the late 70s. Apparently, the current owner spent five years trying to get the previous owner to sell this example, and although he had every intention of restoring it, life got in the way. And it wasn't just life that was in the way, as it took this auction house's Head of Motorcycles more than two and a half hours of clearing furniture before he could even see the bike.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Barn finds really don't come much better than this. I mean, according to Vincent's records, the company produced just 1,744 Black Shadows between 1948 and 1955, and there's no telling how many are still around. So, if you want to get your hands on this piece of history, expect to pay between £25,000 - £30,000 ($31,622 - $37,947). While this might seem like a bit too much for a barn find, bear in mind that these bikes fetch north of $100,000 when in excellent condition.

Have any of you dreamed about owning a Black Shadow, or do you think paying this kind of money for a barn find is mental? Let us know in the comments.