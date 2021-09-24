This 450-Mile Ducati 1199 Superleggera Can Be Yours

If an appreciating modern classic that carries with it the high-performance DNA of the Superbike World Championship, then look no further than this 2014 Ducati 1199 Superleggera. Listed at no reserve on automotive auction site Bring a Trailer, this bike is in absolutely pristine condition with only 450 miles on the odometer. Number 171 out of 500 ever built, this Ducati is loaded with everything you'd expect to find in a race-ready sportbike.

This particular example is finished in a striking two-tone Corse Red with white bodywork. At its heart is the fire-breathing 1,198cc Superquadro, Desmodromically actuated L-twin motor. It transfers all of 203 horsepower to the back wheel via a six-speed transmission complete with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS). To complement its incredible performance, the bike gets razor-sharp handling thanks to an incredibly lightweight construction. It gets a magnesium-alloy frame which makes use of the engine as a stressed member, while the rear subframe is constructed entirely out of carbon-fiber.

Damping duties consist of fully-adjustable Öhlins suspension components both front and back, while braing duties are handled by Brembo braking hardware. This particular example wears an Akrapovič full titanium exhaust system, and is outfitted with Ducati's proprietary Data Analysis + GPS system which keeps tabs on all of the bike's sophisticated electronic rider aids. Other goodies consist of carbon-fiber fenders and forged magnesium wheels from Marchesini.

Perhaps the most amazing part of this bike is the fact that it's in such good condition. This is likely because it has been preserved and looked after extremely well by its previous owner. With just 450 miles on the clock, this bike is definitely more of a show-piece. This isn't to say, however, that it isn't ready to see more miles on the track or twisty roads. At present, the current bid for this Italian beauty stands at $30,000 USD. The bike comes complete with all documentation, including a clean New Jersey title under the previous owner's name.