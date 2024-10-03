Color me biased, but the middleweight segment’s clearly where it’s at—at least for motorcycles. The recent influx of bikes in the 650cc to 900cc segment is living proof of this, and hot damn, are there some really, really good bikes to go around.

One of these bikes is the Suzuki GSX-8R, a derivative of Suzuki’s new middleweight platform shared with the likes of the GSX-8S and V-Strom 800 models. And apart from being proof that Suzuki is in fact capable of bringing something new and exciting to the market, the new platform strengthens an already growing sportbike segment dominated by punchy parallel-twin engines.

That being said, we can forgive Suzuki for resting on its laurels a bit for the 2025 model year, as it’s set to refresh the GSX-8R sportbike, but only with new colors and graphics.

For the upcoming model year, the 8R can be had in three colorways in the US market. The first one, dubbed Metallic Matte Black No. 2, will surely appeal to sleek and stealthy riders looking to keep their aesthetic on the down low. Meanwhile, those with a fondness for Suzuki’s racing initiatives can opt for the Metallic Triton Blue color scheme.

Lastly, the vibrant Pearl Ignite Yellow gives the GSX-8R an illusion of size, and in my opinion, is a nice homage to the bright colorways of sportbikes of the 80s and 90s.

Beneath the surface, of course, the 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R retains its impressive platform. It’s powered by a 776cc parallel-twin engine with the now-ubiquitous 270-degree crankshaft. With around 82 ponies on tap, Suzuki allows you to further fine-tune the bike’s performance with a slew of electronic rider aids—pretty nifty, especially for folks looking to use this sportbike as an all-round machine.

Now, all the detailed specs and features of the Suzuki GSX-8R can be found on Suzuki's official website. But for the upcoming model year, it comes with a sticker price starting at $9,669 USD. Given that price tag, it’s squarely within striking distance of its Japanese counterparts such as the Yamaha YZF-R7 and Honda CBR650R, and similar, too, in terms of specs and performance.

Suzuki’s bikes have always made a strong case for themselves in the value department, and clearly, the GSX-8R is no different. It’s a sportbike, sure, but one you can very easily ride on a daily basis, and even strap on a bunch of luggage to and take cross-country. And so maybe, just maybe, the GSX-8R is the most versatile middleweight sportbike on the market today.