What’s cooler than a high-performance dirtbike? Well, a high-performance dirtbike that’s modeled after an iconic racing machine, of course.

Like many other manufacturers, Husqvarna is leveraging its heritage for the 2025 model-year, and quite frankly, it’s pretty easy to see why. After all, Husky’s one of the most successful manufacturers in the off-road world.

And so, for folks looking to get a Swedish high-performance off-road machine, well, Husky’s made its bikes extra Swedish by draping them in a livery that pays tribute to the brand’s rich heritage.

There are a total of 10 models to choose from—four motocross bikes and six enduro bikes—all of which are built upon the proven technical platforms of Husqvarna. Across the board, the bikes get blue radiator shrouds, along with a matching saddle cover that’s extra grippy for added leverage when tackling technical terrain and sections of track. Oh, and did I mention that they get fancy graphics, too?

Clearly, it’s the livery that sets these bikes apart, and Husqvarna wants to make that absolutely clear. All bikes get a very clean-looking blue white and yellow motif which puts a retro spin on Husqvarna’s otherwise clean and surgical aesthetic.

For 2025, the MX Heritage models consist of the TC 125, TC 150, TC 250, and TC 300. Beneath the fancy livery, these bikes remain mechanically identical to the standard models. All of these bikes get Husky’s latest frame design, which has been lightened and strengthened for better handling and agility. They also come with a Map Select Switch, allowing riders to adjust the bike’s performance on the fly.

As for the enduro Heritage bikes, the six models include the two-stroke TE 250 and TE 300, as well as the four-stroke FE 250, FE 350, FE 450, and FE 501. Just like their MX siblings, the enduro bikes are equipped with the very best Husky has to offer, including stiffened and lightened frames, advanced electronics, and top-tier WP suspension.

Of course, no special-edition Husqvarna motorcycle would be complete without the brand’s extensive catalog of technical accessories and apparel. And to accompany the Heritage models, Husqvarna has a wide selection of aftermarket triple clamps, wheelsets, exhaust systems, sprockets, and protective parts designed to bring out the potential in each of these models—of course, all while costing you quite the pretty penny.

All the detailed specs and information on all of Husqvarna’s 2025 MX and enduro bikes, as well as its technical accessories and apparel, can be found on their official website. So, be sure to check it out if any or all of these bikes tickle your fancy.