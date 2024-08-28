The Quickshift

Pennsylvania is developing new ATV and snowmobile trails

Eastern Kentucky is also building over 600 miles of ATV trails, with 150 miles already open

The expanding trail networks are expected to boost local economies and attract out-of-town visitors

It’s a well-known fact that the powersports industry is growing at a pretty rapid pace. We’ve been seeing all sorts of developments from both big and emerging names in the powersports scene. And at the same time, governments are encouraging folks to hit the trails in a bid to boost tourism and stimulate economic growth.

This is exactly what’s going on in not one, but two states: Pennsylvania and Kentucky, where the local governments in both locales are encouraging the development of wide networks of off-road trails for recreational use.

For starters, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has allocated a total of $2.1 million in funding specifically for the development of ATV and snowmobile trails throughout the state. The budget will be allocated among various municipalities and organizations in a bid to speed up the development of said trails.

Among the organizations involved in the development of new trails include Snow Shoe Rails to Trails Association, which is set to conduct a feasibility study for a new ATV storage facility. Piney Rail Riders, meanwhile, is set to develop around 24 miles of ATV trails across Clarion and Jefferson Counties. The Presque Isle Snowmobile Club and Lannding LLC will also get some money to buy equipment for the construction and maintenance of trails in Erie and Indiana Counties.

In Pennsylvania, the project also involves upgrading current ATV parks, with Mines and Meadows LLC set to enhance its 870-acre ATV park in Lawrence County. With many organizations already involved, the DCNR shows no signs of slowing down, announcing that additional parties can apply for funding to develop ATV trails until September 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, if we shift our attention over to Eastern Kentucky, a similar project is under development as more than 600 miles of trails are in the works. At present, more than 150 miles of trails are already accessible to riders. Government officials in the region are hopeful that these trails will provide a significant tourism and economic boost.

Deputy Floyd County Judge-Executive Terry Spurlock, who also serves on the board of the Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority, expressed his excitement about the potential these new trails have when it comes to stimulating economic growth in the region. “They have laid the groundwork. They have done a great job making the local economy millions and millions of dollars because people are coming in and spending money. That is what our group is after," he said.

Of course, apart from new trails, essential amenities such as campsites, running water, electricity, and even Wi-Fi are being set up. Additional land from local property owners are also being rented out to further boost the outdoor recreation offerings in the area.

Clearly, the fun and excitement off-road riding and the great outdoors bring isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It’s a quick, easy, and accessible way to have a great time in a safe and controlled environment, and it’s definitely a good thing to see local governments on board when it comes to growing the riding community.