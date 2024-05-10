There’s a lot of buzz in the powersports scene lately, with lots of new and exciting ATVs and UTVs hitting the market. One brand, in particular, has been enjoying quite a lot of success, and it’s one that’s pretty much reinvented itself from producing electric personal mobility devices to high-performance off-roaders.

I’m talking about Segway Powersports, and 2024’s been quite the year, as it enjoyed a massive 309-percent year-on-year wholesale increase, and an even bigger 343-percent retail increase in Q1.

As it would turn out, there’s quite a demand for high-performance ATVs and UTVs, and Segway’s capitalizing on the segment with its value-packed offerings.

Who knew?

Segway Powersports Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Jason Walling, remarked on the journey of building the brand and teaming up with key players in the powersports space. “We’ve worked long and hard to assemble the team of talented and passionate individuals we currently have. We will continue to grow the Segway Powersports brand in the U.S. market by forging strong ties with our dealer partners and providing best-in-class customer service. We’re ready to see what the rest of the year brings,” he said.

Among Segway Powersports’ lineup of off-road vehicles include the AT5, an ATV that’s marketed as “the king of the lightweight ATV class.” With 39 horsepower on tap, it’s no slouch but delivers performance both beginner and intermediate riders can enjoy and appreciate.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Super Villain SX20 Hybrid side-by-side delivers 330 horsepower and instantaneous response thanks to a hybrid drivetrain. We'd very much like to try it, Segway, so hit us up.

Seeing players in the powersports industry enjoy massive growth year-after-year is definitely good news, not just for the respective companies, but for the industry as a whole. It’s proof that there is indeed strong demand for high-performance recreational vehicles with a focus on off-road performance.

And as more and more innovations roll out from all sorts of manufacturers, enjoying powersports becomes more accessible and affordable for a wider audience. In my book, that’s always a good thing.