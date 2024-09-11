Ready To Race—these three words have come to define KTM’s bikes for better and for worse.

On the one hand, KTM’s bikes have always sat at the bleeding edge of tech and performance, just like actual race bikes. But on the other hand, they can sometimes be finicky and don’t exactly have a spotless track record when it comes to reliability—again, just like actual race bikes.

Indeed, it was this race-ready ethos that got me into KTM ownership, as I’ve owned two KTMs in the past. And quite frankly, I wouldn’t mind owning an orange bike again, especially if it’s the new 300 XC-W Factory Edition.

For the 2025 model year, KTM has unleashed the 300 XC-W Factory Edition, and it’s touted as the brand’s perfect exercise in off-road supremacy. According to KTM, the XC-W is designed to conquer the most technical terrain. It takes all the learnings from the brand’s racing initiatives and brings it to us mere mortals—provided we have pockets deep enough to pay the price of this level of tech.

The XC-W is oozing with pro-level technology, with the WP XPLOR Pro suspension kit taking the spotlight. This consists of the top-tier XPLOR Pro 7548 fork complete with Cone Valve tech for maximum adjustability.

Suspension aside, the 300 XC-W Factory Edition gets fancy CNC-machined parts, anodized accessories, and an FMF PowerCore 2.1 titanium exhaust. The XC-W rolls on blacked-out D.I.D alloy wheels with matching anodized orange hubs for that sleek OEM-plus look. All this comes shod in Dunlop AT82 Enduro tires. To top it all off, the bike comes standard with Brembo brakes, a radiator fan, and disc guards, making it the closest thing to a pro-level race bike you can buy off the showroom floor.

Believe me—this thing looks good just sitting still. I can only imagine how hard this thing would rip up the trails.

So yeah, clearly, KTM has outdone itself yet again with the 2025 300 XC-W Factory Edition. But then again, it isn’t really a surprise, as year after year, KTM somehow manages to eke out more performance, less weight, and more adjustability from its dirtbikes. Now, the full specs of this machine are available on KTM’s official website, so be sure to check it out if this bike tickles your fancy.

In the meantime, I’ll go hit the trails aboard my little dual-sport and pretend it’s actually a KTM 300 XC-W Factory Edition.