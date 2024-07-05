If you want to go on a road trip, there are countless motorcycles to suit your needs. You can choose a Harley or Indian cruiser, a naked upright, or even some middleweight adventure motorcycles. And each would be well-suited for the task at hand.

But if you want to go far, cross continents, and lose yourself in the wildernesses of the world at large, there's only one choice: BMW's R GS Adventure motorcycles. And with its latest iteration, the 2025 R 1300 GS Adventure, BMW has developed a motorcycle hell-bent on world domination.

Strap in, as the Bavarians threw everything and the kitchen sink at the R 1300 GS Adventure. And that includes the single largest gas tank I've ever come across in a production motorcycle. There's a lot to talk about, so let's get after it.

First and foremost, the R 1300 GS Adventure maintains the standard R 1300's boxer engine, producing 145 horsepower and 110 lb-ft of torque. That's good enough to make it the most powerful production boxer engine the brand's ever produced. However, as we speculated earlier, BMW will offer the R 1300 GS Adventure with either a standard manual transmission or BMW's new Automated Shift Assistant (ASA).

According to BMW, "With the new Automated Shift Assistant (ASA), BMW Motorrad offers an innovative technical solution to make motorcycling easier and more comfortable. True to the motto 'Simplify your ride', the riding experience is enhanced by the automation of the clutch and gear shift, without sacrificing the emotionally important dynamics of the gear change," adding, "The Automated Shift Assistant is an ingenious functional design in which two electromechanical actuators automate the clutch and gear-shifting of the six-speed transmission - the main difference to a conventional shift assistant. There is no need for a hand lever to operate the clutch manually. Starting, stopping, and maneuvering become simple tasks with the Automated Shift Assistant."

The concept is pretty much an automatic transmission for your adventure bike, a trend that's becoming more common, as Honda's shown in the past, and KTM and Yamaha are currently developing. It also makes sense for a bike like the R 1300 GS Adventure, as it reduces the complexity of operating such a large bike, as well as reducing fatigue when on long adventures.

To that end, BMW threw a bunch of adaptive technologies at the R 1300 GS Adventure to move that reduction even further. You've got hill start, semi-active electronic suspension, adaptive height control which makes it easier to get on and off, as well as get the center stand up, adaptive headlights, active cruiser control, front collision warning, lane change warning, on-board USB-C and 12-volt sockets, a 6.5-inch TFT screen, and Intelligent Emergency Call features to tell someone you need help.

There's also things that have become standard on most motorcycles these days like switchable ABS, multi-mode traction controls, different riding modes for wet, dirt, pavement, and other instances, a steering stabilizer, heated grips, a TPMS sensor, an adjustable windscreen, bash plate, luggage rack, and more. And since this is BMW we're talking about, there's also a laundry list of optional extras, including enduro forged wheels, adjustable foot pegs, handlebar risers, off-road tires, storage solutions, and different exhauts.

So essentially everything you could ever want, outside a built-in water bladder and tent to get you into the wilds of Asia, Africa, and North and South America. Speaking of which, let's quickly talk about the gas tank.

It's 7.9-gallons.

I go further into the gas tank and its ludicrous size here, but BMW states that with the R 1300 GS Adventure's 48 mpg rating, you could theoretically get around 380 miles per tank, making going just about anywhere possible. Who wants to go from the bottom of Mexico to the top of Alaska with me? Cause what was once a trip that'd likely see you fill up every couple of hours has just turned into one you fill up once per day.

Mexico City to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska is approximately 5,300 miles. Divided by the R 1300 GS Adventure's 380-mile gas tank, you would only have to fill up 14 times. And Paris to Dakar in only nine fill ups. That's nuts. And maybe RideApart should do one of those? I might have to think about that.

"The appearance of the new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is sure to attract attention," says Christof Lischka, Head of BMW Motorrad Development, adding, "The big GS is not only visually different from its almost dainty sister. Never before have seating comfort, ergonomics and wind and weather protection been so harmoniously combined with precise handling, exceptional suspension comfort and smooth running. The new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure has set itself the goal of becoming the benchmark for large adventure motorcycles."

Pricing on the 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure has yet to be announced, with BMW stating that it'll drop the bike's MSRP closer to when it goes on sale later this year. But given the R 1300 GS will set you back $18,895, you're probably looking to spend closer to $24,895 for the Adventure given all the upgrades. And that won't include the special new automatic transmission, nor the add-ons you'll absolutely want to tack on.

For me, at the end of the day, this is a truly exciting motorcycle. It's capable of so much, it beggars belief and makes you day-dream of all the wild adventures you can go on. I can't wait to ride it. Here's hoping the RA office can do something stupid and fun with one soon.