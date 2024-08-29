There's been a war going on for years now. It's the war for side-by-side dominance that's been waged between Polaris' RZR and Can-Am's Maverick lineups. And for the last decade, those two have fought each other tooth and claw, scraping at each other, firing salvos, and generally setting their sights on each other.

The result has been one that's benefitted the customers at large, as the two have introduced better and better machines. But when you have just two sides, despite some very small in-roads made by Kawasaki and Yamaha, you tend to stagnate no matter how good your opposition is.

Now there's a new player on the scene with CFMoto. And if you've been paying attention to how the company has entered the motorcycle and ATV space, you may be asking yourself if Polaris and Can-Am are sitting in their respective boardrooms nervously chewing their fingernails. Cause they should be.

Say hello to the CFMoto ZForce Z10.

Now, right off the bat, I have to say that the ZForce Z10 isn't going to compete with the top-of-the-line RZR Pro or Maverick Rs. It just doesn't have the oomph. But where it will compete are the base-spec RZR and Mavericks, which is perfectly fine for a first foray into the space.

Powered by a turbocharged 998cc triple, the ZForce Z10 offers up 143 horsepower and 100 pound-feet of torque, all of which is sent through a CVT. Power can be sent to all four wheels or just the rear, as well as a low gear set just like you'd get on the other brand's offerings.

And as you'd expect from a machine of this nature, it's sitting on Fox QSE shocks and Eibach springs, the former of which have three different ride modes, including, Comfort, Medium, and Firm for you to choose from. 14-inch wheels are wrapped in 30-inch CST Pulse off-road wheels, all of which combine for 14 inches of ground clearance, and 17 inches of travel in the front, with 20 inches out back.

The width of the ZForce Z10 is 64 inches, which puts it in the same class as the machine mentioned earlier, and the wheelbase is offered in a two-seat or four-seat setup.

What's really neat is that it comes with a 4,500-pound winch as standard, complete with a synthetic rope, as well as a backup camera, and Apple-freaking-CarPlay. OK, I love that, cause I'd be able to use my OnX Hunt or Off-road maps without needing my phone out exposed to the elements.

CFMoto also threw a four-way adjustable electronic power steering system at it, a multi-function steering wheel with push-button start, a heavy-duty skid plate, an NFC key, and LED lights both front and aft. And from my UTV-trained eyes, it looks the business.

But more than that, the platform itself looks to be ready for all manner of future product hijinks, including a wider, faster, more performance-oriented side-by-side ala the RZR R and Maverick Rs. I mean, a 998cc turbocharged triple only making 143 horsepower? That sounds hella understressed to me.

As far as pricing, it's right in line with the RZR and Maverick, as CFMoto wants $19,999 for the two-seat ZForce Z10, and $22,999 for the four-seater. That's reasonable as hell, and it also includes a 1-year factory warranty.

Based on the waves CFMoto has been making lately, I'm extremely interested in seeing how these UTVs perform out in the real world, as I've got a lot of time behind the wheel of its competition. And if it can hold a candle to those titans, well, Polaris and Can-Am, you may have been put on notice.