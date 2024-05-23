The high-performance ATV market is about to get even bigger as Yamaha is developing a new quad to compete with some of the biggest, most high-performance machines from the likes of Can-Am and Polaris.

According to recently filed patents, the quad is expected to be powered by a 999cc parallel-twin engine lifted from the Wolverine RMAX, a powerful UTV known for its prowess both in sport and utility.

Yamaha’s upcoming ATV is set to lock horns with the heavy hitters in the game like the Can-Am Renegade X XC 1000 and the Polaris Sportsman XP 1000 S, both of which pump out close to 100 horsepower.

So, how does Yamaha’s upcoming ATV stack up?

Well, in the performance department, the engine of the Wolverine RMAX produces a whopping 108 horsepower, which is plenty for a UTV, and downright excessive for an ATV. Yes, the adage of “it’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it” definitely applies here. Just make sure you know what you’re doing so, you know, you don’t unalive yourself.

In a bid to provide improved comfort and control, Yamaha has positioned the massive parallel-twin engine under the ATV’s seat. This means that the transmission is in front, allowing for a narrower seat and wide footboards for more ease and leverage when shifting your weight around.

Even better still, the engine layout features a reversed cylinder head with the intakes pointing upwards and the exhaust facing down. As such, the heavy bits (headers and other exhaust components) are closer to the ground, improving stability. Plus, you won’t feel your nether regions cooking during long rides.

Yamaha has also positioned the engine and CVT ducts high up, allowing for deeper wading, and the fuel tank and battery are mounted above the front drive shaft for improved weight distribution.

As for suspension, the ATV gets a double-wishbone suspension system with a set of long-travel, remote-reservoir coilovers. There’s also a rear sway bar for better cornering performance at speed.

Judging from the details in Yamaha’s patent, it’s clear that the upcoming model is much higher-performance than what we usually see from the brand. It’s clear that Team Blue wants to assert its dominance in the big-displacement ATV segment, especially now where new performance-oriented models from the likes of Can-Am, CFMoto, and Polaris are looking to raise the bar in terms of performance.