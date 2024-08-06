You might have opinions on darksiding your bike, which we're not here to debate today.

But what if you use four car tires instead of just two?

And more importantly, what if you've decided they should all be in a line, sort of like the most gigantic single inline skate you've ever seen?

That's what the guys at BUM Motorsports (that's short for "Build Ugly Machines," the new YouTube from Will, formerly of Grind Hard Plumbing Co.) are working on right now. It's a rear-steer caterpillar bike, built on a base of a set of four wheels and tires from a Toyota Camry.

They're still working out how exactly they're going to get it to steer. So far, they've started to build a frame that ties the four wheels together. The plan is to use a little Predator engine out of a Coleman minibike they have sitting in the garage, from which they've also harvested a steering rack, steering stem, and handlebars for this project (so far, at least).

Arguably, at least half of a project like this is the journey of problem-solving, and figuring out ways to get something to do what you want it do. That's undoubtedly how the next stage (and probably multiple stages) of this journey will go, as this is just the first chapter of the story.

Honestly, it seems like it's way too early at this point to tell how (or whether) this one will work out. That said, it looks like turning could be tough, simply by virtue of the flatness of the tires. But it feels way too early to judge anything here just yet. They're making something different, and thinking outside the box is going to require different solutions than building something that already exists, you know?

What do you think? Are you interested to see how this build turns out? Do you think it will work, or can you think of multiple reasons why you don't think it will? Let us know in the comments!