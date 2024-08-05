I'll be honest, I'd never heard of Peace Sports' ATVs when I came across this recall issued by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Yet, it's sold enough youth-oriented ATVs that a full-blown recall was necessary after it was found to have violated federally mandated safety guidelines for ATVs.

According to the CPSC, Peace Sports' ATVs are potentially seriously dangerous, as they don't have just one part that could fail or injure the rider, but a litany of such defects and disregard for safety standards.

"The handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at a high rate of speed," states the issued recall, but then adds, "Additionally, the parking brakes fail to hold, posing a collision hazard. The ATVs are also missing the required safety reflectors for vehicles intended for use by children 10 years and older."

The CPSC wasn't done, though. "The 518 CY125ATV-6 model’s footguards pose a laceration, contusion, and amputation hazard if the rider’s foot enters the rear wheel environment," added the recall. As such, these hazards "pose a risk of serious injury or death." That's pretty cool for a youth ATV sold to parents who just want to have fun with their kids.

As for which models are affected by this recall, those would be its 125cc Utility and Sport Youth ATVs with the model numbers 512 CY125ATV-1 and 518 CY125ATV-6. These ATVs were manufactured by Zhejiang Changying Car Industry Co. LTD.

What's the remedy you ask? Well, the CPSC states that owners should immediately stop riding the ATVs and contact Peace Industry Group for a complete refund, as there are no fixes for the hazards described above. Luckily, no injuries have been reported at the time of writing.

Only 1,000 ATVs are affected by this recall, but that's still quite a few that are likely in the hands of children out enjoying the outdoors. Hopefully, every parent who likely purchased one of these ATVs sees this recall and gets their money back.