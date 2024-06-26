The Youths™ are supposedly the future. And I believe it, as I can see the spark of joy my daughter has whenever she gets behind the bars of her Kawasaki Elektode electric dirt bike or KFX 50 ATV.

But not every manufacturer works to stoke the stoke of children these days, and to their detriment—future customers don't just come from thin air. But with noise regulations, annoying HOAs, and fewer and fewer opportunities for children to learn how to ride whatever powersport they're into, what's a brand to do?

Well, if you're Polaris, you're thinking about making something small, electric, and perfect for even the most annoying of HOAs. You're thinking of a youth-sized Outlaw ATV, but fully electric. Perfect for any backyard.

At least that's what this new trademark heavily implies.

Polaris has a number of ATVs on sale at present, including the recently introduced 2025 Sportsman lineup. But the brand also has a couple of youth ATVs in its Outlaw lineup, including the Outlaw 70, Outlaw 110, Sportsman 110, and Phoenix 200. And they're all gas-powered machines. But as I alluded to earlier, it's getting harder and harder to run those gas machines these days.

Add changing demographics, population densities, and climate change, and you get a recipe for the destruction of gas anything. That's why this trademark makes a lot of sense.

According to the US Patent and Trademark Office, Polaris recently trademarked the name Outlaw Kinetic, and relates to "Electric all-terrain vehicles." Kinetic refers to the brand's EV division, chiefly the new Ranger Kinetic. And the only Outlaw branding the company currently has is in its youth lineup.

2+2=Youth EV ATV, then.

Little else can be gleaned from the trademark filing, and I most definitely scrolled through Polaris' most recent patent applications to see if there were any corresponding drawings or filings. There weren't any. So we'll have to wait and see if/when the Outlaw Kinetic materializes, but I'd hazard to bet it will.

As I said, it's getting tougher to get kids onto powersport machines. Not because they don't want to, but because of the restrictions grown-ups put on them. Chief among those noise complaints. EVs can solve that as you can go well into the night without pissing off your neighbors.

And that's good in my book.