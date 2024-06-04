ATVs are some of the most rugged, capable machines around. They're the perfect accompaniment whether you're on a ranch, out in the deer woods, or just having fun in your backyard. Work horses that still know how to play.

But, routinely, they're made for single riders. Try as you might get two people on, it's just not a pleasant experience for any length of time for either the driver or rider alike—the driver usually has to stand in order to keep the passenger comfy.

Polaris says it has the solution in the Sportsman 570 2-up, an ATV built for two. And from the pictures and specs, this could be the Platonic ideal for an ATV meant for adventuring with a friend or partner.

So what's the Sportsman 570 2-up all about? Let's dive into the details.

The biggest change from the regular Sportsman 570 is the new removable passenger seat which "can be added and removed quickly and easily without any tools for increased versatility." The removable seat is now available across the Sportsman Touring 570 lineup.

Additionally, Polaris is introducing integrated accessory heated driver and passenger seats, as well as "heated hand grips for the driver and passenger" which will be available on Sportsman Touring 570s.

But Polaris didn't stop there, there's also improved sealed storage areas "with an industry-leading combined 11 gallons, thanks to the all-new six-gallon rear storage integrated under the rear rack." The chassis was also changed, making for a stronger, more rigid unit designed for "better handling and a more comfortable ride."

To that end, the Sportsman 570 features new suspension with "up to 9.5” of rear travel and upgraded, longer-lasting sealed bushings" made to reduce issues on bumps and ruts and make for an easier ride. There's also 11.5 inches of ground clearance.

While it also is designed to look fresher, the changes made to the 570 2-up allow for it to be compatible with over 90 Polaris factory accessories, including the "Glacier Plow Systems, Lock & Ride Windshields and Cargo Boxes, bumpers, and lighting options." Speaking of which, according to Polaris, the new 570 2-up also has new "brighter" standard LED pod and headlights on the Sportsman Touring 570 Premium, Ultimate, X2 570 and 6X6 570 models.

Likewise, a 7-inch touchscreen offers riders GPS, Group Rides, and more connectivity through Polaris' RIDE COMMAND UX. Polaris also doubled the time between service intervals for oil changes and routine maintenance. That's always appreciated, especially since everyone's searching for ways to reduce their expenditures.

“We’re very excited for the much-anticipated release of the next generation Sportsman 2-up, utilizing our customers' feedback for a wide range of consumer-driven enhancements and innovation,” says Chris Judson, Polaris Vice President and General Manager of Off Road Utility, adding, “Sportsman is the already best-selling automatic ATV brand, and the Sportsman 570 2-up lineup complements the brand by delivering class-leading versatility, comfort, and strength that’s capable of accomplishing work tasks and maximizing all-in adventures for two.”

As for pricing, the new Sportsman 570 Touring starts at $9,999 for the base model, $10,799 for the Touring 570 EPS, $12,499 for the Sportsman Touring 570 Premium, $13,999 for Sportsman X2 570, $14,499 for the Sportsman Touring 570 Ultimate, and climb to $14,799 for the 6x6 570.

Those prices are before accessories, obviously, as well as destination and tax. You're going to want the accessories. The ATVs will start shipping out to dealerships next week.

But I'm stoked to ride these ATVs. It looks like Polaris did a helluva lot of work to get them ready for the public, as well as make it easier to ride 2-up. I'd love to see how they handle the off-road trails here in Utah.

What do you all think though? Any of these striking your fancy?