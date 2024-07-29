I don't know if you've noticed, but my daughter is a hellion. She's essentially my clone at this point, and engaging in all the behaviors that I do atop a dirt bike or ATV. But now it's taken a step further as, finally, she's getting into the gear side of things.

She already had a good HJC helmet, along with a Cardo comms system, and a set of old moto gloves we got from a neighbor. And yes, she still needs boots. But her most recent closet addition is a moto jersey from O'Neal.

And while that's a pretty standard affair for most of us, I have a bunch of jerseys in my closet, why I wanted to write this story is that I found out O'Neal will make custom jerseys for kids at no extra cost to the parents. That's properly unheard of these days, as everything always costs extra.

But not from O'Neal.

The process is pretty simple. You select your jersey on O'Neal's site and you can request both custom lettering and numbers across the jersey's back. My wife and I asked our daughter what she wanted, asking "Do you want your first name or last name, and what number do you want?" She picked her last name, like a proper G, and her birthdate.

And, as she's fond of, she matched her jersey colors to her helmet, and Kawasaki Elektrode color: Pink.

What's also cool about O'Neal's jerseys is that they don't cost an arm and a leg. The one we picked up for my daughter set us back a grand total of $25 shipped with tax. For the parents in the room, you'll know that kids grow out of things at a rapid pace, and you tend to shy away from the super expensive things because in less than six months, they'll be too big to fit in it.

Granted, I have two boys who are younger that could inherit their sister's hand-me-downs, but they're not of the same feralness as my daughter. So I'm not sure anything she uses will get passed down at present, meaning saving cash wherever I can is helpful.

Anyway, given I know how hard it is to find adequate gear for your children, I figured I'd share this news. Plus, my daughter was stoked to show off her rad jersey and I'm happy to oblige.