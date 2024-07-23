A MotoGP rider-inspired helmet is nothing new.

We've seen some cool Marc Marques designs covering Shoei helmets and countless AGV Valentino Rossi editions. Most of these designs sit on very sporty lids, which makes sense considering the riders they commemorate, but HJC has gone a totally different way with its latest V10 FQ20 model.

This model is "sponsored" by Fabio Quartararo, but instead of having an ultra-sporty, cutting-edge design, HJC has taken the retro road. And I couldn't be happier with the result. It's not too loud or brash in any way, there's very little in the way of branding, and it's still guaranteed to be a show-stopper.

Although the design is old-school, the technology featured on the V10 FQ20 is as modern as it gets, starting with the fiberglass composite shell, which is supposed to keep the unit lightweight. The helmet is ready for the SMART HJC 10B and 20B Bluetooth communication system, which is sold separately.

Riders in warm environments should find life easy in the V10 FQ20, thanks to its "ACS" Advanced Channeling Ventilation System, which moves air from the front to the back and flushes humidity up and out. The ACS works with a moisture-wicking and quick-drying function, so even as the temperature rises, you should stay relatively dry.

The visor design is one of the slickest I've seen in a while, without going over the top. But it's not all form over function, as the Pinloock-ready HJ-41 visor provides 99% UV protection and is anti-scratch coated. In fact, I wouldn't say anything about the V10 FQ20 that could be regarded as form over function, as it's even ready for the track.

The helmet is fitted with an emergency kit (cheek pads), which are safe and easy to remove in an emergency. These cheek pads, along with the double D closure system, make this lid suitable for use on the track. And if you have a retro bike, à la Yamaha XSR900, and pair it with this helmet for a track day, it's sure to turn heads.

The V10 FQ20 is listed on HJC's site for €399,90 ($435.52), which is very reasonable compared to rider-inspired lids from manufacturers like Shoei and AGV. So, what's the problem? Well, the more you like it, the more annoying this will be—it's not available in the US.

So far, you can only purchase this model in Europe. That's not to say it won't become available in the US at a later date, but as of yet, I haven't been able to find it. Anyone who knows of any stores that deliver this model to the US, please help your two-wheeled brethren out and drop a link in the comments.