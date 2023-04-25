Between 2013 and 2018, Marc Marquez won the Grand Prix of the Americas six times in a row. Even after suffering a broken humerus and undergoing several surgeries in 2020, the Repsol Honda rider seized victory at the Circuit of the Americas again in 2021. Marquez’s form on U.S. soil earned him the King of CotA nickname, and Shoei honors his impeccable winning record with a limited-edition Z8 helmet in the American Spirit graphic.

Worn during the 2022 Grand Prix of the Americas, the special livery pays homage to the United States flag with a red, white, and blue color combination along with stars and stripes integrated into the design. Marquez’s signature number 93 emblazons both sides of the helmet while Marc Marquez script adorns the back. Though the six-time MotoGP champ sported the graphic on Shoei’s flagship X-Fifteen model, the race replica utilizes the brand’s eminent all-arounder, the Z-8 (RF-1400).

The X-Fifteen may boast advanced materials and an aerodynamic shape, but the Z-8 suits road riding with extra comfort and an affordable mid-range price tag. On top of that, Shoei recently updated the model with an improved ventilation system, a new visor-locking mechanism, and noise-diffusing, aerodynamics-enhancing Vortex Generators. These additions only increase the Z-8's sporty nature, further lending its form to the GP-accurate American Spirit graphic.

Just in time to celebrate the U.S.’s Independence Day, Shoei will release the special-edition lid in July, 2023, with limited orders open through August, 2023. At 71,500 yen (~$535 USD), the race replica will be available in S (55cm), M (57cm), L (59cm), XL (61cm), XXL (63cm) sizes. Marc Marquez may not have won the past two Grands Prix of the Americas, but Shoei’s American Spirit Z-8 helmet still hails to the King of CotA.