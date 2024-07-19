When it comes to electric motorcycles, bigger isn’t always better.

Manufacturers have realized this, and are instead focusing on making things lighter and more efficient. Indeed, having a blast on an electric two-wheeler doesn’t necessitate big power.

Not long ago, we talked about a new electric motorcycle called the E-Clipse from UK-based scooter maker Solar Scooters. This performance-oriented machine flaunted a lightweight construction and just the right amount of power to make it what I could only describe as a next-generation hooligan mini-moto. That said, Solar Scooters has managed to outdo itself with the E-Clipse Race Edition. And as is the case with all things “Race,” this thing’s super light.

A recent video by YouTuber Sur Ronster showcases just how light this thing is as he can very easily pick the entire bike up off the ground. Solar Scooters claim a weight of just 138 pounds—impressively lightweight for an e-moto capable of this level of performance.

Speaking of performance, Solar Scooters claims a peak power output of 16 kilowatts—that’s 21.4 horsepower. The electric motorcycle is powered by a 72-volt battery pack that provides up to 70 miles on a single charge. Top speed? A claimed 70 miles per hour, something that Sur Ronster was able to get close to at 65 miles per hour, although the bike’s dashboard displayed a rather optimistic 80 miles per hour.

As you could probably expect, the Solar E-Clipse Race Edition is so light thanks to extensive use of carbon fiber. The majority of the bike’s frame and swingarm is made out of carbon. Heck, even its wheels are entirely made of carbon fiber. Solar says that these carbon wheels shed 33 pounds of unsprung weight compared to the standard alloy wheels.

On the road, the E-Clipse Race Edition looks thoroughly fun to ride. Sur Ronster did, however, complain about the tuning of the electric motor, explaining that the bike keeps going momentarily as you let off the throttle—understandably unsettling given how powerful this thing is.

But hey, one of the perks of EVs is that throttle response and other performance issues can more than likely be fixed with a software update.

The price for such a lightweight and punchy EV moto? $6,795.99. Pretty steep considering you’re paying for what is essentially a hopped-up electric Honda Grom.

To be honest, for that money, I’d probably personally buy a full-size motorcycle—perhaps a used Yamaha XSR700 or Honda CB650R. But that's just me. What do you all think?