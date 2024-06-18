Is This The Electric Mini-Supermoto We’ve Been Dreaming Of?

Electric mobility startup Solar Scooters first opened its doors three years ago in London, and since then, the brand has released a series of high-performance electric scooters, some of which capable of hitting speeds of up to 65 miles per hour.

Naturally, technology and innovation mean that startups like Solar Scooters are now able to produce faster, more efficient, and more performance-oriented mobility devices. And the logical next step for Solar Scooters is to venture into the world of electric motorcycles.

Indeed, this is what it hopes to achieve with its E-Clipse 2.0, an electric motorcycle that is designed for both urban and off-road riding and looks like the electric supermoto we've been begging for.

The E-Clipse reminds me of an electric Honda Grom that's been given supermoto treatment.

I'm sure you'll agree, but it’s quite a badass-looking two-wheeler, with an athletic stance and bodywork making it look like an electric Honda Grom Supermoto. It’s rocking long-travel suspension and a mid-drive electric motor capable of propelling this thing to a claimed top speed of 65 miles per hour. For reference, it has a peak power output of 13 kilowatts, or about 17 horsepower.

As for the battery, it gets a 72-volt, 45-ampere-hour battery pack with a claimed range of 70 miles on a single charge, with Solar Scooters claiming a recharge time of less than three hours via a standard household socket.

Underneath its compact and sporty exterior, the E-Clipse 2.0 sports some fancy tech, and is built atop a hand-woven carbon-fiber chassis and swingarm. It also gets fully adjustable front and rear suspension, and remote locking for added security when parking.

Now, for $6,795.95 USD, this thing commands quite a premium. You could very well scour the used market for a lightly used Yamaha MT-07, or heck, even get yourself two Honda Groms. But what those things aren’t are electric, and Solar Scooters certainly has an eye to the future with its E-Clipse 2.0.

It’s refreshing to see manufacturers once again focus on the enjoyment of riding with new electric offerings. We’ve seen tons of new electric scooters geared towards utility and practicality, and this can sometimes paint a worrying picture for the enthusiast market.

However, bikes like the E-Clipse 2.0 and other performance-oriented on- and off-road electric motorcycles give us hope for an exciting two-wheeled future.