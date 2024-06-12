Patents can sometimes be boring to look at, especially when they contain endless walls of text and drawings that require you to contort your head just to see what’s going on. But they’re also an interesting glimpse into what the future holds, especially to tech nerds like me.

This is especially true now that lots of manufacturers are venturing into the electric motorcycle space. Can-Am, for instance, has recently filed some really detailed patents for an upcoming electric motorcycle.

The drawings seem to show a dual-sport model with long suspension travel and a large front wheel shod in off-road rubber. But in reality, the patent highlights a new cooling system for the battery and electric motor.

But wait a second. This doesn't look anything like the two upcoming models at all? Is this a third model set to debut?

Can-Am's patent highlights cooling channels within the battery-motor housing for improved efficiency.

The patent RideApart found paints a good picture of the technology Can-Am plans to use in its upcoming electric models, and it explicitly states that the technology is applicable to straddle-seat vehicles, more specifically, motorcycles, three-wheelers, and ATVs.

Can-Am explains that the extensive use of hoses presents challenges to designers due to the limited space between the frame, motor, and battery. And so Can-Am’s solution is to integrate cooling channels strategically placed within the limited space in between the frame members, and the battery-motor setup. These channels are then connected by hoses, which seems to be an inevitable component in both electric and ICE applications. Who knows, maybe one day someone will invent some kind of wireless cooling system?

For now, however, this design seems to be the most feasible in addressing the concern of limited space. According to Can-Am, the layout also minimizes potential failure points, allowing for more design flexibility on their end, and better reliability for the end user.

For more high-performance applications, the patent also details various hose configurations and additional cooling components like pumps and radiators that work in conjunction with the cooling system. Pretty cool, as this much cooling would indicate quite a lot of performance.

Can-Am's patent clearly depicts a dual-sport model not yet in its lineup.

As for the specific model—or models—Can-Am doesn’t really mention anything in its latest patent other than the drawings used to illustrate the technology. It does, however, seem to be a completely new model separate from the brand’s Origin and Pulse models.

It isn’t an adventure bike like the Origin, and neither is it a commuter like the Pulse. Instead, it’s a rugged-looking dual-sport with a high front fender. It’s more than likely a street-legal model, too, as Can-Am explains that the bike will have headlights and even rear-view mirrors.

What we do know, based on the patent drawings, is that the electric motorcycle in question features a mid-drive system similar to that of the Origin and Pulse. In the patent description, Can-Am explains that the motorcycle is powered by a three-phase electric motor, but that other types of electric motors could be used in different embodiments.

It’s clear that the path to the future of the powersports industry lies in optimizing technology to be more efficient, reliable, and affordable to produce. And Can-Am’s patent filings are a testament to this. The modular nature of the battery-motor cooling system means it can be mixed and matched to different models in the future, opening up possibilities for all sorts of configurations of both motorcycles and other powersports vehicles.

And because Can-Am won’t have to design motor and battery systems from the ground up, it’ll be able to produce new models much more quickly, and hopefully, sell them at a price point that’s accessible to a wider range of enthusiasts.