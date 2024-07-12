As a company whose tagline is literally “Motorcycle Art,” it goes without saying that MV Agusta’s bikes are designed to stand out from the crowd. All of the Italian manufacturer’s bikes are head-turners in their own right, but the new Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro is clearly a cut above the rest.

The bigger sibling of the already fancy Superveloce 800 is all about making a statement. Branded as “the shape of desire,” it can really best be described as a sculpture on wheels, and yes, it might as well be a bike that’s too pretty to ride.

We first got a glimpse of this bike back in EICMA 2022, and now, MV Agusta is ready to release it into the world. That said, only 500 of these bikes will ever be produced, so it’s sure to be a highly desirable piece for collectors. The price tag? A whopping £61,400 in the UK, or about $78,500.

So, what exactly are you paying for?

Well, functionally speaking, the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro goes just as good as it looks. It is, after all, based on the potent underpinnings of the Rush 1000 and Brutale 1000 series, and is one of the few in-line four-cylinder-powered Italian stallions.

It’s rocking a 998cc engine that pumps out 208 horsepower and 85.9 pound-feet of torque. MV Agusta ascertains that it’s able to deliver this performance consistently thanks to titanium valves, forged titanium connecting rods, and DLC-coated cams.

Of course, like all of MV Agusta’s machines, the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro gets a comprehensive electronics suite. For instance, it features eight levels of traction control, cornering ABS, and even wheelie control and rear-wheel lift control. The rider gets to choose from four ride modes: Rain, Sport, Race, and Custom.

All these features and more can be toggled via the bike’s 5.5-inch full-color TFT display, which also boasts an integrated GPS module and MV Ride app integration. Other fancy features include an up and down quick-shifter, cruise control, and even a Mobisat satellite alarm with a complimentary one-year membership.

Performance and tech aside, the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro is underpinned by some of the best components in the business. It gets a trellis frame which is built out of a combination of high-strength steel tubes and aluminum plates. A single-sided aluminum swingarm features an adjustable connector pin and suspends the rear of the bike via a fully adjustable shock. Meanwhile, up front, an Öhlins inverted fork provides a full suite of adjustability. Lastly, the bike comes to a stop with Brembo Stylema calipers.

As mentioned earlier, only 500 of these top-tier, retro-inspired supersports will ever be produced. Each one features a laser-engraved plate and a dedicated kit complete with a passenger seat, footpegs, heel guards, bike cover, CNC-machined brake and clutch levers, height-adjustable swingarm plates, and of course, a certificate of authenticity.

The new MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro certainly seems like quite the bit of kit with quite a hefty price tag, too. With all the fancy features and prestige tied to this model, it’s more than likely that most of them will serve as fancy collection pieces rather than actually being used on the road and track.

What do you think of the new Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro? Is it really too pretty to ride, or would you gladly push it to its limits on track? Let us know in the comments!