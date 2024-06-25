Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Kove is hellbent on taking the global market by storm.

First making its global debut at EICMA 2022, the company made it clear that it was all about performance. It quickly made its racing debut in the Dakar Rally, fielding its 450 Rally. Later on, the company ventured into road racing in WSBK’s SSP300 series.

Like most other manufacturers, Kove’s innovations were born from racing. And it wasn’t long until Kove Moto unveiled a production version of its 450 Rally. Initially released in Europe, the rally machine is now making its way to the US.

Best of all, it’s street-legal in all 50 states, meaning you can explore pretty much any trail without having to worry about getting into trouble every time you need to traverse pavement.

The Kove 450 Rally is powered by a 449cc DOHC thumper complete with dual radiators and fans. It even gets an external oil cooler for more dependable performance and extended service intervals. The bike’s fuel injection is orchestrated by a Bosch ECU, and the engine sips fuel out of three separate fuel tanks for extended off-the-grid adventures, with Kove claiming up to 300 miles of combined range.

The entire thing is built upon a steel semi-perimeter frame which, according to Kove, was designed to reduce weight and improve handling. Beefy 49-millimeter forks and a rear monoshock from Yu-An provide 12 inches of suspension travel and a full suite of adjustability.

The Kove 450 Rally also gets some well-thought-out features such as switchable ABS which remembers your last setting before switching the bike off—something even a lot of fancy bikes don’t offer. There’s also an integrated navigation tower and high-intensity LED lights for after-dark adventures.

On paper, it seems that the Kove 450 Rally is an extremely well-equipped machine designed for some serious off-road performance. It’s one of the many new off-road focused adventure bikes to come out of China, and is living proof that Chinese brands are stepping up their game when it comes to the global motorcycle market.

With all that being said, it’s still a good idea to tread with caution with brands as new as these. It can be all too easy to fall for the allure of an impressive spec sheet and a low price. But in the grand scheme of things, these bikes pretty much popped up yesterday, and quite frankly, still have a lot to prove, especially when it comes to going the distance and standing the test of time.