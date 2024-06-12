You know what? The world is serious enough right now. We don't need to add to it. What we need is something of a palate cleanser. What we need is something fun. Something light. Something we can all look at and instantly make us smile. Something positively silly in every respect of the word.

What we need is a fake supercar jet-ski!

And wouldn't you know, I just so happened to find a company that specializes in making that fever dream of a sentence come true. It's also made in Florida, because where else would it be built?

These machines are the offerings from Watersports Car out of Miami, Florida, and discerning clientele have their choice between a Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce, and McLaren jet ski to skirt across the waves and have fun in the sun with. They also can choose between two- and four-seat configurations, with the Bugatti and Rolls-Royce iterations offering more seating, because bringing your friends along for the ride is absolutely necessary.

According to the site, these watersport whips are based around a Yamaha jet ski, and customers can also choose between three engine outputs, with the top spec version offering 320 horsepower in Lamborghini-guise. All the watersports cars, however, use Yamaha's 1.8-liter engine as their base. They also have a reverse function.

The bodies themselves are fiberglass recreations of the real supercars, i.e. a Ferrari LaFerrari, Lamborghini Aventador, Rolls-Royce Drophead, McLaren Elva, Bugatti Chiron, and a Mercedes-Benz SL of some sort. Watersports Cars says that each of these awesomely out-there creations can hold about 1,800 pounds, and offer a 1-year warranty to give folks the peace of mind about their purchase.

They are pricey, though.

Now, the cheapest model I can see on the brand's site will still set you back $66,000, while one of the top-tier models starts at $86,000. But those are starting prices. Add-ons and paint jobs and more will likely cost you extra.

According to the site, "We’re the only U.S. manufacturer of the Watersports Car: a luxury recreational watercraft that looks, feels, and drives like a sports car. Available in two-seat or four-seat models and powered by a high-performance or supercharged engine, Watersports Cars combine the entertainment and convenience of a personal watercraft with the comfort and safety of a speedboat."

You can't argue with that, now can you?

But what do you all think? Is a Watersports Car something you'd cop? Let us know in the comments below.