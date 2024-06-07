Kawasaki’s Jet Ski has become an all-encompassing name when it comes to PWCs, just like how its Ninja became synonymous with pretty much any sportbike. Jet ski, though owned by Kawasaki, has literally become the Kleenex of the PWC world terminology.

And for the 2025 model year, Team Green is refreshing its Ultra 160 and Ultra 310 models.

Kicking things off with the Ultra 160, the 2025 model year will see the Jet Ski available in LX and LX-S variants. Both models are powered by a 1,498cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine, and offer four power modes consisting of full, middle, low, and SLO, or Smart Learning Operation, which helps the rider become more familiar with the Jet Ski’s controls—pretty smart, if you ask me.

The Jet Ski is equipped with an Ultra Deck 21.1-gallon fuel tank, and has 44.5 gallons of storage space.

For the sportier riders, the Ultra 160 also comes with Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM) and Kawasaki Smart Reverse with Deceleration (KSRD), to make parking and maneuvering in tight spaces much easier. Other features include Kawasaki Smart Steering (KSS), cruise control, and a rearview camera. All the PWC’s electronic features can be controlled and toggled via a seven-inch TFT display complete with Bluetooth smartphone integration.

The Ultra 160 LX is made extra special with a meter visor, a three-position adjustable seat, and a Jetsound audio system, and therefore commands a more premium price tag of $18,199 USD. For reference, the Jet Ski Ultra 160 LX-S can be had for $17,199 USD.

Up next, the Jet Ski Ultra 310 series is for folks who, for some reason, aren’t satisfied with the 160’s 1,498cc four-banger, and want to boost it with forced induction. So yes, the Ultra 310 is rocking a supercharged four-cylinder engine, and can probably be best described as a Ninja H2 for the water.

Like the 160, the Ultra 310 also features four ride modes, KLCM, and KSRD for improved maneuverability. It also gets a seven-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. That said, Kawasaki makes the 310 extra special by building it atop a “race-inspired” hull for extra rigidity and more precise handling. The 310 gets bigger storage space, too, with a large 32.8-gallon front compartment and a 10.6-gallon compartment on each side.

Kawasaki offers the 2025 Jet Ski Ultra 310 in three variants, with the X being the base model retailing for $19,199 USD. The LX-S adds an extended deck, multi-mount rails for extra cargo, a rearview camera, and LED lights all for a $1,000 premium at $20,199 USD. Last but not least, the LX goes all in with an adjustable seat and Jetsound 4S audio system for an additional grand, bumping its retail price up to $21,199 USD.

With all the features baked into Kawasaki’s latest Jet Ski range, it’s clear that Team Green is making its PWCs more than just powersports vehicles. They’re essentially high-performance touring motorcycles for the water complete with tons of storage space, onboard entertainment, and tech features for a safer and more enjoyable ride.