I've been fishing my entire life. I think I may have started before I could even walk. I also worked at Bass Pro Shops for a hot second. It was not the place I thought it was going to be, however...

What I love about fishing is the same thing I love about hunting, accessing the great outdoors and being alone with my thoughts, while I strive to interact with the animals around me. And what's cool is how that interaction is being fostered by the powersports industry, as brands begin to cater to the outdoor hunting and fishing crowd like myself. This is how we get Kawasaki's new Ultra 160LX-S Angler jet ski, a dope-ass fishing rig that I really want to try out.

The idea behind the Ultra 160LX-S Angler is a go-anywhere approach, as the lithe hull and impossibly good maneuverability allow for anglers and sports fishermen alike to access spots they likely wouldn't be able to access in a traditional fishing boat, i.e. shallow waters, tight tributaries, or far-off locales upstream.

I'm getting fever dreams of taking one to Alaska for a fishing/hunting expedition.

The Ultra 160LX-S Angler is powered by a 1,498cc inline-4 cylinder engine, which sends all the power out the back via Kawasaki's internal "oval-edged, three-blade, cast stainless steel impeller," that's been designed for "optimal acceleration, high thrust efficiency, and low cavitation." Likewise, the stainless-steel blades "increase reliability and help prevent cavitation erosion," while "the jet pump driveline is equipped with a large rubber coupling to absorb impact loads."

Additionally, the Ultra 160LX-S Angler comes with "specially designed side floats" that make the whole craft that much more stable, meaning you could be fighting a tuna or sturgeon (depending on your salinity) and still be able to land the monstrous fish. Moreover, a 22.5-degree deep-V hull offers further stability in rough water.

That's all well and good, but the idea behind is it expeditions, and in that arena, the Ultra 160LX-S Angler has insane specs.

According to Kawasaki, "The heart of the fishing prowess of the Jet Ski Ultra 160LX-S Angler is a Garmin® top-notch Echomap UHD2 7cv chartplotter." This secondary unit is placed near the jet ski's main TFT screen, but "provides a clear and easily visible interface for seamless navigation and fish finding." Likewise, rod holders come standard (one in the front, four in the rear), as well as a two-piece bench seat makes fishing all that easier, while also providing two riders access to both sides of the jet ski.

Kawasaki also gave the Ultra 160LX-S Angler truly massive storage areas totalling some 44.5 gallons. That includes a fully sealed 32.8-gallon storage compartment, as well as a 10.6-gallon storage behind where the reverse lever usually is. Moreover, a 14.5-gallon cooler is also part of the package, meaning you could spend some serious time out in the field and on the water.

To that end, a 21.1-gallon fuel tank will ensure any expedition is good to go.

As for price, Kawasaki hasn't yet released the price of the Ultra 160LX-S Angler jet ski, but with all the kit, it's sure to cost a pretty penny. But given those specs, I'm sorta thinking it will be worth whatever Kawi asks.

Because, honestly, as I've been writing this, I've been sorta losing my mind dreaming up all the possibilities that the Ultra 160LX-S Angler would empower. The most feverish of them all was the aforementioned trip to Alaska. I can picture setting off for a 10-day backcountry fishing/hunting expedition where I come back with enough salmon and caribou to last a year, plus the story of a lifetime as I make my way up some lonely river.

Maybe there's a grizzly encounter? Maybe instead of caribou, it's a moose I pack out? Whatever the case, I really want to go on an adventure with this jet ski.