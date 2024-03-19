Triumph's Rocket 3 is a muscle bike icon. You could snap your neck trying to get a glimpse of one riding by, and that's before you get into the ridiculousness that is its spec sheet. Between its frame sits a motor that's bigger than your average car engine and considerably larger than the powerplant in any current production motorcycle.

Now, Triumph has unveiled two 2024 Rocket 3 Storm models: the R and GT.

So before these behemoths roll into dealerships on April 24th, it's time to see if you like what's on offer.

More Power

The 2,458 cc 3-cylinder in the R and GT models gets a performance bump over the previous iteration, as it now produces 180 hp at 7,000 rpm and a class-leading 166 lb-ft at 4,000 rpm. That's an extra 15 hp and 3 lb-ft of torque.

It's not as though the previous Rocket 3 was short on power, but since Triumph upped the engine to 2.5 liters in 2019, it's sold 18,000 units. So adding a few lb-ft to its already record-breaking torque figure should bode well with the model's fanbase.

Chassis and Brakes

The 2024 Rocket 3 models will continue to use the aluminum frame, which was first introduced in 2019 and features cast and forged elements to help keep the weight down on this torquey beast.

Triumph will also drop you sportier 10-spoke cast aluminum wheels, which reduce the bike's unsprung mass by about 4.4 lbs.

Keeping everything under control while you're on the move are Showa 47 mm forks with adjustable rebound and compression damping and a Showa mono-shock RSU and piggy-back reservoir at the rear.

Although Triumph has made efforts to reduce the weight of the latest Rocket 3, it's still a hefty machine with the R tipping the scales at 705 lbs and the GT weighing in at 699 lbs. That's bagger territory, so these units need some serious stopping power, which they have. At the front, Brembo Stylema brake calipers clamp down on twin 320mm discs, and at the rear, there's a Brembo M4.32 piston radial monobloc rear caliper and a huge 300mm disc.

Technology

Thankfully, there's plenty of technology to help tame these beasts on the road, starting with all the rider aids that you'd expect, like TC, ABS, and four power modes. There's also lean-angle sensitive ABS as well as optimized cornering traction control.

Delivering 166 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheel is no easy task, and that's why Triumph has fitted both models with helical cut gears, which should engage more smoothly. There's also a Torque Assist clutch and an optional quickshifter available for both models. Buyers will have their pick of more than 50 genuine Triumph accessories available for both the R and GT models.

As mentioned, this is not a light motorcycle, so riders will be happy to know that it comes with a Hill Hold feature, which prevents it from rolling backward by applying the rear brake.

Cruise control comes as standard on both models, and you can activate it at the touch of a button and adjust it up or down in 1 mph increments. All of the tech features should be easy to interact with via the full-color TFT display and five-way joystick.

Finally, both bikes have a standard-fit keyless ignition and steering lock, which can be disabled. They also feature a USB charging socket in a dedicated compartment under the seat, so you should be able to keep your device secure and dry as it charges.

Blacked-Out Style

Black is the most popular Rocket 3 color by no small margin, which is why Triumph went all-in for the 2024 Rocket 3 Storm. From the black powder-coated intake cover to the hydro-formed exhaust headers, the manufacturer has chosen the right materials to deliver a blacked-out attitude.

Look close enough and you'll find black anodized finishes throughout the bike, including the rear frame forging, swingarm guard, forks lowers and yokes, risers, handlebar clamps, RSU Rocker, seat finisher, footrests and hangers, and gear pedals, amongst others.

Of course, black isn't the only option, and both models are available in three distinctive two-tone color schemes. The R is available in Carnival Red with Sapphire Black, Satin Pacific Blue with Matte Sapphire Black, and Sapphire Black with Granite. Whereas the GT is available in the same colors, but the split of the tank is reversed.

Ergonomics

Whether you opt for the $24,995 Rocket 3 Storm R or the $28,995 Rocket Storm 3 GT will largely come down to the ergonomics you prefer.

The R model is designed to provide more control and a sportier riding position thanks to its handlebar placement, while the GT has a more swept-back setup with a 5-inch difference in grip position. And it's the same story at the footpegs.

The R has mid-position foot controls, which offer 0.6 inches of vertical adjustment. On the GT, you'll find feet-forward foot controls with three horizontal position settings offering two inches of adjustment and providing a laid-back riding style.

The Rocket 3 Storm GT will be more suitable for anyone who values pillion comfort, thanks to the adjustable sculpted touring rider seat that's more generously padded than the passenger seat on the R.

Could you be tempted to enter the world of muscle bikes, or are you in it already? Let us know in the comments.