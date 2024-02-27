The Honda Monkey is easily one of the most iconic mini-bikes around. Ever since its debut in 1961, it's achieved global acclaim and is a favorite among enthusiasts and commuters alike, as the Monkey doesn’t take itself too seriously, and has always been about fun and freedom of expression.

Because of that global fandom, the Monkey has also become a favorite among custom bike builders looking to make a statement. And over in Thailand, Cub House, a shop specializing in all things Honda Mini-Moto, has unveiled a special edition model dubbed the “Monkey King Special Custom Edition” that looks amazing.

Essentially a custom build straight off the showroom floor, this special two-wheeler has an emphasis on elegance and sophistication and is sure to catch the eye of folks looking to stand out from the crowd.

Card suits adorn the swingarm.

This charming mini-bike is decked out in a black and gold livery, along with “Monkey Edition” painted in a classic carnival-esque font on the tank, while matching gold pinstripes add a touch of retro. The whole thing is finished off with a Monkey King emblem and a bunch of decals depicting card suits on the swing arm.

Only 300 of these examples will be produced with a price tag of 112,900 baht, or about $3,138 USD. For reference, in the US, the Honda Monkey carries a slightly more expensive retail price starting at $4,299 USD.

Unfortunately for Honda Monkey fans in other parts of the world, it seems as though that the Monkey King Special Custom Edition will be sold only in Thailand. Nevertheless, if you’re into this sort of aesthetic, it could serve as an inspiration for your own custom Monkey build. After all, the Monkey is one of the most customized bikes in the world, and there are tons of aftermarket parts for you to choose from–a lot of which we’ve talked about in the past.

The Monkey's side covers display a royalty-inspired design. It gets unique gold styling elements atop a black motif.

It’s clear that there’ll always be a place for tiny bikes like the Monkey. As someone who grew up around all sorts of weird and wonderful small-displacement two-wheelers, I know for a fact that some of the biggest fun can be had aboard the smallest of bikes.