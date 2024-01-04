What Do You Think Of Kove’s New 510F Scrambler?

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Kove first hit the global scene in 2022, and in the one year it’s been basking in the mainstream spotlight, has been working hard to release new models. At present, Kove operates predominantly in the Chinese and European markets, and shows no signs of slowing down.

It seems to be following the formula of many other Chinese brands that have gained notable success in Europe by offering a healthy spread of models catering to a diverse range of riders. We previously talked about its 450 Rally replica, as well as its 510X adventure bike, and not to mention its 400RR and Cobra 321 sport and naked models. With all the bases pretty much covered, Kove has decided to offer a more “lifestyle-oriented” machine in the form of the 510F Scrambler, because who doesn’t love a retro-inspired, rugged two-wheeler?

While the new Kove 510F Scrambler may bear the Kove branch, it’s hardly an original bike, as it bears a lot – probably a little too much – in common with other Chinese-branded scramblers from a variety of other manufacturers. It seems as though we’ve seen this bike before in the form of the Bristol Veloce 500 in the Philippines, and not long after that, the Jawa RVR500 in India. The bike is more than likely the same one produced by Chinese motorcycle giant Loncin, albeit altered slightly in terms of styling and specifications.

Speaking of specs, let’s dive right in. The Kove 510F is powered by parallel-twin engine displacing just south of 500 cubes. This 498cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected unit pumps out 47.6 horsepower and 45 Nm (33 pound-feet) of torque, and sends power to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual gearbox. If this is indeed the same engine found on other Chinese scrambler knock-offs, then it ultimately traces its roots to Honda’s 471cc parallel-twin – an engine we still see today in the likes of the CB500F and NX500.

Like its adventure bike sibling, the Kove 510F is underpinned by a steel tubular frame. Also like its Bristol, Jawa, and Voge counterparts, the 510F gets a fancy single-sided swingarm that gives it a premium look.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not hating on the Kove 510F, I’m just saying that it’s more than likely a rebadged bike. After all is said and done, it’s a good-looking machine, with styling cues reminiscent of bikes like the Honda CB1000R and BMW R nineT Scrambler. The fact that it’s mass-produced in a factory in China means it’s exported by bulk, and as such, sold for an affordable price. Indeed, it carries a price tag of just 6,990 euros, or about $7,639 USD. For reference, a bike like the Honda CX500 will set you back 7,190 euros, or about $7,857 USD. The question remains: is a couple hundred bucks worth of savings worth it? Only time will tell.