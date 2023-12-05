Helstons Has Three New Carbon Fiber Full Face Helmets

French gear manufacturer Helstons is best known for its retro style jackets catering to stylish riders not willing to compromise on safety. The French brand has fully embraced the classic lifestyle, but does a good job of incorporating modern safety technology beneath the surface. Apart from jackets, Helstons also has a new lineup of helmets – not one, not two, but three new full-face lids for the true blue neo-retro aficionado.

Helston’s three full-face helmets revolve around the same design ethos – retro in style, modern in protection. The three lids are equipped with a carbon fiber shell for a lightweight build and feel, but differentiate themselves in terms of styling, providing riders with lots of choices when it comes to their aesthetic.

The first of the trio is the Naked Full Face Matte, as the name suggests, this full-face helmet has a matte finish for an understated, slightly rugged appeal. The slim profile gives it a classic aesthetic, while its barebones construction makes it look and feel like an authentic retro helmet. Beneath the surface, however, it makes use of modern technology to ensure safety. A carbon fiber shell keeps it light, while a multi-density EPS absorbs and dissipates impacts. There’s also a double-D buckle, top and bottom vents, and completely removable and washable liners.

Up next is the Naked Full Face Brilliant, identical in every way to the Matte version save for the finish. The Brilliant, as the name suggests, gets a glossy finish ideal fro riders looking for a more elegant and sophisticated look. Perhaps your ride of choice is a classic Triumph Bonneville, or a modern-day homage piece like a BMW R nineT.

Last but not least is the Full Face Racing. Here, Helstons leverages on the aesthetic of retro racers featuring an exposed carbon weave and a subtle yet elegant checkered flag at the chin bar. At the back, the checkered flag continues at the base of the helmet, with a gradient from gray to white emphasizing the racing aesthetic. Just like the other two helmets, the Full Face Racing is equipped with a carbon frame, washable interior, and multi-density EPS liner for enhanced safety.

Across the board, Helston’s new full face helmet range is equipped with a sun visor and transparent visor as standard. There’s also a visor locking mechanism for added security when traveling at speed. Upper and lower vents promise adequate ventilation even in city traffic, while washable inner liners guarantee good hygiene and longevity. All helmets come with a standard double-D closure system, and are compliant with the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard.